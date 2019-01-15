The Asian Age | News

SC to hear after 4 weeks Zakia Jafri's plea against clean chit to PM in Gujarat riots

Published : Jan 15, 2019, 11:50 am IST
'You are asking for four weeks and we are giving your four weeks. List the matter after four weeks,' the bench said.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Ajay Rastogi, and the counsel appearing for the petitioner said they have circulated a letter seeking adjournment of the hearing. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday said it would hear after four weeks a plea by Zakia Jafri challenging the clean chit by the SIT to then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in connection with the 2002 Godhra riots.

Zakia, the wife of Ehsan Jafri, an ex-MP who was killed in one of the worst incidents during the riots, has challenged the Gujarat High Court's October 5, 2017, order rejecting her plea against the SIT's decision.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Ajay Rastogi, and the counsel appearing for the petitioner said they have circulated a letter seeking adjournment of the hearing.

