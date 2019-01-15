The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 15, 2019 | Last Update : 08:55 AM IST

India, All India

PM Modi to launch projects on Odisha, Kerala tour

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 15, 2019, 6:09 am IST
Updated : Jan 15, 2019, 6:09 am IST

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for a permanent building at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sonepur, official sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a series of infrastructure projects during his day-long tour to Odisha and Kerala on Tuesday. The BJP is keen to establish its footprints in both the states.

In Odisha, he will dedicate to the nation a Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) in Jharsuguda and other developmental projects, and inaugurate a new railway line between Balangir and Bichupali.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for a permanent building at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sonepur, official sources said.

The MMLP has been constructed at a cost of `100 crore and will facilitate export-import and domestic cargo including, private freight traffic.

It is located adjacent to the Howrah-Mumbai line which is 5 km from Jharsuguda railway station. Many important industries including steel, cement, paper are located around the facility and will benefit from it.

The 15 km Balangir-Bichupali new railway line will connect Odisha with the western parts of the state synchronising development across the state, sources said.

It will reduce travel time from Bhubaneswar and Puri to major cities like New Delhi and Mumbai. The line would also benefit many small, medium and cottage industries in Odisha and open up opportunities for the mining sector in the state.

Mr Modi is also likely to dedicate to the nation electrification of 813 km of Jharsuguda-Vizinagaram and Sambalpur-Angul lines done at a cost of Rs 1,085 crore. It will ensure seamless rail connectivity on the line.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the renovation and restoration works at Nilamadhav and Siddheshwar temple in Gandhaharadi (Boudh).These are some of the earliest instances of Odishan temple architecture celebrating western Odisha's 'Hara-Hari" cultural fabric.

In Kerala, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Kollam bypass on National Highway 66. It is a 13 km-long two-lane bypass, and includes three major bridges over the Ashtamudi lake.

The project will cut travel time between Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram, and will also decongest traffic in Kollam town.

In Thiruvananthapuram, he will visit the Padmanabhaswamy temple and is likely to unveil a plaque to mark the launch of visitor facilities there.

This will be the third official visit of the Prime Minister to Kollam. His first visit to the city was in December 2015, when he unveiled the statue of R Sankar. The Prime Minister had also visited Kollam in April 2016, hours after a fire tragedy.

Tags: narendra modi, infrastructure projects
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Unpacked 2019: Samsung confirms Galaxy S10 for February 20

2

Earth’s shifting north magnetic pole: Unprecedented navigation fixes forced

3

iPhone prices slashed, heavy discounts offered

4

Apple to launch three iPhones with new camera features in 2019

5

Alphabet board sued on allegations of sexual misconduct cover-up

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham