'One of the most shameful conduct': PM Modi slams Kerala govt over Sabarimala

'We knew communists don't respect Indian history, culture but nobody imagined that they will have such hatred, PM Modi said.

Kollam (Kerala): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday came down heavily upon the ruling LDF government in Kerala over its handling of Sabarimala issue. The Prime Minister said that the conduct of the state government on Sabarimala issue “will go down in history as one of the most shameful behaviour by any party and government.”

“We knew that communists do not respect Indian history, culture and spirituality but nobody imagined that they will have such hatred,” PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister, who was in Kollam today for the launch of two projects, also claimed that Congress-led UDF is “no better” and accused it of taking “multiple” stands.

“…they say one thing in Parliament but a different thing in Pathanamthitta. Our stand on this issue has always been clear. And, the actions of our party match our words on Sabarimala,” he said.