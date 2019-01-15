Naveen Patnaik told to consult CJ on new benches

During every general elections and Assembly polls, the issue of establishment of permanent bench of Odisha high court has cropped up.

Bhubaneswar: Union law and justice minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has advised Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik to consult with the Chief Justice of the Odisha high court (HC) regarding the proposed establishment of permanent benches of the HC in western and southern parts of the state.

Replying to a letter of the chief minister, the Union minister said, “It is imperative that the Chief Justice of the high court is consulted and recommendations of Odisha high court is obtained before setting up any bench (es) of the high court in the state. The same process is followed in case of all other high courts.”

“It goes without saying that once the recommendations of the high court are obtained, the state government has to provide the requisite infrastructure immediately,” Mr Prasad added.

Once the state government along with the high court communicate their views, the Union government will take further necessary action in this matter, he concluded.

Notably, Mr Patnaik had earlier written to Mr Prasad urging the latter to take early decision over establishment of permanent benches of the high court in western and southern Odisha.

During every general elections and Assembly polls, the issue of establishment of permanent bench of Odisha high court has cropped up. While the regional BJD blames the Union government for not showing due concern for the matter ostensibly to maintain its anti-Cente tempo, the NDA government has always clarified that it has little scope to act if the state government does pursue the case with proper procedure.