The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 15, 2019 | Last Update : 11:45 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: Twitter / BCCI) LIVE| AUS vs IND 2nd ODI: Unchanged Aussies elect to bat
 
India, All India

K’taka govt under threat? 104 BJP MLAs moved to Gurgaon, Cong’s 5 ‘missing’

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 15, 2019, 10:47 am IST
Updated : Jan 15, 2019, 10:47 am IST

According to Congress, a group of 'missing' lawmakers is proof that the BJP has launched 'Operation Lotus'.

In the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, the JD(S)-Congress combine has 118 lawmakers, more than the majority mark of 113. The BJP has 104 lawmakers and is far short of the required numbers. (Photo: File)
 In the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, the JD(S)-Congress combine has 118 lawmakers, more than the majority mark of 113. The BJP has 104 lawmakers and is far short of the required numbers. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: A new political turmoil in Karnataka erupted as the BJP flew its 104 lawmakers to Delhi from Bengaluru and then to a luxury resort in Gurgaon, alleging that Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy was trying to split its ranks.

BJP leader and former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa denied the Congress’ counter-allegations that opposition is the one trying to form an “alternative government” and said “The Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) wants to break BJP lawmakers. We are united. We will stay in Delhi for one or two days.”

Nippani Shashikala Jolle, one of the Karnataka BJP legislators lodged at the ITC Grand Bharat backed Yeddyurappa’s claim.

“There are 104 BJP MLAs and we're together. We were called here (Gurgaon) to strategise for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. There are no talks of forming a government, but if there's anything, our leaders will tell you,” she said.

According to Congress, a group of “missing” lawmakers is proof that the BJP has launched “Operation Lotus”. This term was first used in 2008 when the BJP was accused of inciting several opposition legislators to defect to ensure the stability of its government headed by Yeddyurappa.

In the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, the JD(S)-Congress combine has 118 lawmakers, more than the majority mark of 113. The BJP has 104 lawmakers and is far short of the required numbers.

However, Congress alleges that it is trying to muster up the numbers which is why their five lawmakers have gone missing.

On Monday, Kumaraswamy claimed that the missing lawmakers are in a Mumbai hotel and are in constant touch with him.

Read: Cong MLAs informed me before going to Mumbai: K'taka CM on horsetrading

Deputy Chief Minister, G Parameshwara of the Congress said, “Some of our MLAs have gone, they can go for temples, holiday, family outings, we don't know. All our MLAs are intact.”

Among the “missing” lawmakers is Ramesh Jarakiholi, who was dropped recently by Kumaraswamy in a cabinet shuffle. The others are Anand Singh, B Nagendra, Umesh Jadhav and BC Patil.

Tags: karnataka assembly, hd kumaraswamy, bs yeddyurappa, jd(s)-congress, bjp
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Unpacked 2019: Samsung confirms Galaxy S10 for February 20

2

Earth’s shifting north magnetic pole: Unprecedented navigation fixes forced

3

iPhone prices slashed, heavy discounts offered

4

Apple to launch three iPhones with new camera features in 2019

5

Alphabet board sued on allegations of sexual misconduct cover-up

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham