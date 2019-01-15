The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 15, 2019 | Last Update : 04:47 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AP) LIVE| AUS vs IND 2nd ODI: Kohli, Dhoni guide visitors to thrilling win
 
India, All India

CBI officer probing Akhilesh's role in sand mining scam transferred

ANI
Published : Jan 15, 2019, 3:21 pm IST
Updated : Jan 15, 2019, 3:21 pm IST

Anish Prasad, who was deputy director of CBI, will now be investigating the sand mining scam.

On Saturday, CBI carried out searches at 12 places in UP and Delhi in ongoing investigation of illegal sand mining case and during the search incriminating material pertaining to illegal sand mining, including huge cash and gold were recovered. (Photo: FIle)
 On Saturday, CBI carried out searches at 12 places in UP and Delhi in ongoing investigation of illegal sand mining case and during the search incriminating material pertaining to illegal sand mining, including huge cash and gold were recovered. (Photo: FIle)

New Delhi: DIG Gagandeep Gambhir, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer who was investigating former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav's role in the illegal sand mining scam has been transferred, sources said on Tuesday.

CBI sources said that Gambhir, who was investigating the role of Akhilesh and other bureaucrats in the illegal sand mining scam, has been transferred to anti-corruption ACIII from special crime unit SCII.

Anish Prasad, who was deputy director of CBI, will now be investigating the sand mining scam, said sources.

ACIII, where Gambhir has been transferred, is currently investigating Bihar's Srijan scam and journalist Upendra Rai's case.

On Saturday, CBI carried out searches at 12 places in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi in an ongoing investigation of a case relating to alleged illegal mining of minerals in Hamirpur.

During the searches, incriminating material pertaining to illegal sand mining, including huge cash and gold were recovered.

CBI registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act against the then District Magistrate of Hamirpur, then Geologist/Mining Officer, the then mining clerk and eight others including leaseholders, private persons and other unknown public servants and unknown persons.

Earlier, an inquiry into the alleged illegal mining of minor minerals in district Hamirpur was conducted on the orders the Allahabad High Court.

It was alleged that public servants in criminal conspiracy with other accused allowed illegal mining of minor minerals in the district during 2012-2016. It was further alleged that they had illegally granted fresh leases for mining of sand, renewed existing leases and permitted obstructed period to the existing leaseholders and thereby caused wrongful loss to the government exchequer and undue gain to themselves.

It was also alleged that other persons were allowed to excavate minor minerals illegally, to commit theft of the minor minerals and to extort money from the leaseholders as well as from the drivers of the vehicles transporting minor minerals.

Government officials, along with private individuals, had allegedly allocated some illegal mining sites by flouting rules and regulations between the year 2012 and 2016. Mining rights were also given in violation of NGT orders.

Yadav held the charge of Mining Ministry between 2012 to July 2013 and hence can come under scanner in the ongoing probe.

CBI sources also confirmed that all those who held portfolios at the time of the scam will be investigated.

Tags: cbi, akhilesh yadav, illegal sand mining, transferred, dig gagandeep gambhir
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Honor 10 Lite review: Premium features in a lite package

2

Unpacked 2019: Samsung confirms Galaxy S10 for February 20

3

Earth’s shifting north magnetic pole: Unprecedented navigation fixes forced

4

iPhone prices slashed, heavy discounts offered

5

Apple to launch three iPhones with new camera features in 2019

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham