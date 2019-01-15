The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 15, 2019 | Last Update : 08:54 AM IST

India, All India

'Can go into Grand Alliance': BJP ally's threat over quota demand

PTI
Published : Jan 15, 2019, 8:31 am IST
Updated : Jan 15, 2019, 8:31 am IST

Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party's Arvind Rajbhar said the coming together of arch-rivals SP and BSP in UP had posed 'big challenge' for BJP.

Om Prakash Rajbhar, a minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state, has been vocal about implementing an expert group recommendation on sub-categorisation of the 27 per cent OBC quota into three categories to benefit the most backward castes. (Photo: File)
 Om Prakash Rajbhar, a minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state, has been vocal about implementing an expert group recommendation on sub-categorisation of the 27 per cent OBC quota into three categories to benefit the most backward castes. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: BJP ally Om Prakash Rajbhar's party on Monday threatened to quit the National Democratic Alliance and join the opposition coalition if its demand of sub-quota in the existing OBC reservation was not met.

Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) general secretary Arvind Rajbhar, son of the party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, said the coming together of arch-rivals Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Uttar Pradesh had posed a "big challenge" for the BJP.

"I think the alliance is a big challenge for the BJP. If it doesn't agree to the demand of sub-categorisation of OBC quota put forward by Om Prakash Rajbhar, this alliance will remain a big challenge for the BJP," he told PTI.

Om Prakash Rajbhar, a minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state, has been vocal about implementing an expert group recommendation on sub-categorisation of the 27 per cent OBC quota into three categories to benefit the most backward castes.

Asked if his party could join the opposition alliance in case the SBSP's demands were not met, Arvind Rajbhar said: "We haven''t had any talks with the opposition. If the BJP doesn't agree to our demand (sub-categorisation), in that scenario, we can go into the grand alliance, all options are open.

"The Congress also wants that we should align with them and the ''Mahagathbandhan'' (SP-BSP) also wants that we join them," he said.

Arvind Rajbhar's remarks come about a week after another NDA (National Democratic Alliance) constituent Apna Dal (Sonelal) warned the BJP of going to "any extent" if it does not change its attitude to smaller parties in the ruling coalition.

Rajbhar's party has four MLAs in Uttar Pradesh, while Apna Dal (S) has nine. The BJP has a huge majority with more than 300 MLAs in the state's 404-member legislative assembly.

Apna Dal (S) president Ashish Patel had told party members in Lucknow that the party can take "any decision" but did not elaborate.

"Our party (Apna Dal-S) has been in alliance with the BJP since 2014 and is discharging the alliance dharma with full honesty. But in Uttar Pradesh it is not at all getting the respect, which it deserves," Patel had said.

"You (BJP) should change your behaviour, otherwise our leader (Union minister Anupriya Patel) can take any decision or go to any extent. Whatever decision our leader takes, the entire party will support it," he had asserted.

SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Saturday had also said the newly-formed SP-BSP alliance will put up a strong fight in this year's Lok Sabha elections.

"The country is witnessing an era of coalition, and no party has the courage to go to the polls alone. The SP-BSP alliance is a strong alliance, and it will put up a strong contest in the elections, " UP minister had said.

Tags: grand alliance, bjp, obc reservation, om prakash rajbhar, sp-bsp alliance
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Unpacked 2019: Samsung confirms Galaxy S10 for February 20

2

Earth’s shifting north magnetic pole: Unprecedented navigation fixes forced

3

iPhone prices slashed, heavy discounts offered

4

Apple to launch three iPhones with new camera features in 2019

5

Alphabet board sued on allegations of sexual misconduct cover-up

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham