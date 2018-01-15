The Asian Age | News

Monday, Jan 15, 2018 | Last Update : 07:22 PM IST

India, All India

Shalom-Namaste: Swaraj calls on Israel PM, discusses Indo-Israel ties

PTI
Published : Jan 15, 2018, 8:52 am IST
Updated : Jan 15, 2018, 8:52 am IST

The Israeli PM told Swaraj that there is a lot of enthusiasm for improving ties not only on govt level but also among the people.

Swaraj told Netanyahu that India was very excited to receive him and emphasised on the 'warm and special' friendship between the two countries. (Photo: Twitter/ @MEAIndia)
 Swaraj told Netanyahu that India was very excited to receive him and emphasised on the 'warm and special' friendship between the two countries. (Photo: Twitter/ @MEAIndia)

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed various aspects of the Indo-Israel ties aimed at strengthening the strategic partnership.

According to a statement by Netanyahu's media adviser, the Israeli prime minister told Swaraj that there is a lot of enthusiasm for improving ties not only in the meetings at the level of government and leaders but also among the people of the two countries.

"We are here in India on a historic visit. It is important for the state of Israel that one of the major powers (India) wants to develop close relations in many areas --economics, trade, security and agriculture," the statement quoting Netanyahu as saying during his meeting with Swaraj.

The two also had a discussion on the work done by the two countries in combating terror.

Swaraj told Netanyahu that India was very excited to receive him and emphasised on the "warm and special" friendship between the two countries.

"EAM @SushmaSwaraj called on @IsraeliPM Benjamin Netanyahu. Warm and engaging conversation on various aspects of our bilateral ties aimed at strengthening our strategic partnership. #ShalomNamaste," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Netanyahu arrived in India on Sunday on a six-day visit during which he will hold extensive talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, who received him at the airport, setting aside protocol.

Tags: benjamin netanyahu, sushma swaraj, raveesh kumar, indo-israel ties
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

