J&K: Security forces kill 5 Jaish terrorists in infiltration bid near LoC

DGP SP Vaid said 5 JeM militants were killed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and the Central Armed Police Forces.

Security forces foiled an infiltration bid near the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, killing Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants, a senior police official said.

Srinagar: Security forces, on Monday, foiled an infiltration bid near the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, killing five Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants, a senior police official said.

Director General of Police SP Vaid said JeM militants were killed at Dulanja in Uri sector in a joint operation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

He said security forces are searching for the sixth militant.