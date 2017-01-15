The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jan 15, 2017 | Last Update : 11:41 AM IST

India, All India

Plaques holding Indira, Rajiv for 1984 riots to be part of Delhi memorial

PTI
Published : Jan 15, 2017, 10:41 am IST
Updated : Jan 15, 2017, 10:44 am IST

The 1984 Riot Victims Council said widows of riot victims will carry these plaques to the gurudwara.

Former prime minister Indira Gandhi. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Former prime minister Indira Gandhi. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Two plaques holding former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi responsible for the 1984 riots will be part of a memorial that has been constructed by the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee in New Delhi as a “reminder of injustice” towards the victims.

The metal plates, titled “Dastan-e-Indira Gandhi” and “Dastan-e-Rajiv Gandhi”, were presented to the office bearers of the DSGMC by the 1984 Riot Victims Council.

They read: “Indira Gandhi, the then prime minister, in a self-styled dictatorial manner, ordered the Operation Blue Star thereby attacking Sri Harmandar Sahib, Sri Akal Takht Sahib, Sri Amritsar Sahib, where Sikh sangat had gathered to commemorate the martyrdom of Sri Guru Arjun Dev.

“In this so called military operation, thousands of innocent Sikhs were killed, sacrileges committed and Sri Akal Takht razed to the ground. Hundreds of Sikh military personnel, falsely implicated in sedition cases, were killed after dragging them out of their barracks (sic).”

The group said widows of riot victims will carry these plaques to the gurudwara. “The plaques tell the truth. This is what had happened. This is what Indira and Rajiv did. We have received the plates.”

The committee members will now take a decision on where they will be installed. “The only thing that we need to talk through is whether these two attackers merit a mention at a memorial in a gurudwara,” General Secretary, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

The memorial, called “The Wall of Truth”, has been built in an area of 2,500 sq m at a cost of Rs 2.25 crore at the Gurdwara Rakabganj Sahib Complex near Parliament.

It was on Sunday thrown open to the public. The structure has names of thousands of Sikhs killed in the riots and people from other communities who laid down their lives trying to save them etched on its walls.

The ‘Wall of Truth’ had courted controversy in 2013 with the Congress-backed SAD (Delhi) opposing the choice of venue.

At the memorial, space has also been given to the observations of different panels which were set up by the government to probe the riots.

The decision to build it had come in 2013, close on the heels of acquittal of Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, who was facing allegations of perpetrating the riots, by a Karkardooma court in April that year.

The construction work had begun in November 2014. “Congress was dead against the construction of the memorial. It even moved court against it.

Also, the Sheila Dikshit government had in November 2012 scuttled our efforts to name a park in Punjabi Bagh to commemorate the killing of innocent Sikhs,” Sirsa said.

He said the DSGMC chose the venue, just a stone’s throw away from Parliament, “to remind the government of its failure to do justice to its people”.

Tags: indira gandhi, rajiv gandhi, 1984 riots
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Alia and Shahid win big at Filmfare for Udta Punjab!

2

Plan for pink 'pussyhats' in Washington after Trump's inauguration

3

Barack Obama thanks NASA for taking his sign to Mars

4

US woman charged with stealing teenage daughter at birth

5

Pakistan: Wife hires goons to thrash her cheating husband

more

Editors' Picks

Parthiv Patel scored his fifth century against Mumbai, in First Class cricket. (Photo: PTI)

Gujarat beat Mumbai to clinch maiden Ranji Trophy title

Anil Vij said that the rupee had lost its value since Gandhi's photos were printed on notes. (Representational Image)

Gandhi will be removed from notes too, Modi 'bigger' brand: BJP's Anil Vij stirs row

The 19-year-old, who aims to represent Pakistan, is supporting his dream by selling parathas in Karachi. (Photos: PTI)

Pak: Paratha-wala Hanan Khan aims for cricket team berth

JuD leader and 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed. (Photo: file)

Killed 30 soldiers in Akhnoor: Hafiz Saeed provokes India

Indian army soldiers patrol near the highly militarized Line of Control. (Photo: AP)

300 terrorists waiting to infiltrate India: report

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

British clay artist Wilfrid Wood makes sculptors of people that they wouldn't expect to be captured or in their most natural element. (Photo: Instagram/wilfridwoodsculptor)

Clay artist makes quirky sculptures of famous people

Avid photographer Hannah Ryan captures unique hands displaying emotions on her train journey from Brooklyn to Manhattan. (Photo: Instagram/@subwayhands)

Photographer captures unique subway hands on Instagram

The day is marked by those who turned 20 in the past year after April 1 or will be 20 before March 31 this year (Photo: AP)

Japanese youth dress up in traditional attire for 'Coming of Age' ceremony

What begin as a prank in New York around 15 years back, is now an event on the global calenders as passengers drop trousers around the world (Photo: AP)

Trousers go down for 'No Pants Subway Ride' globally

Bernie Sanders brought a huge printout of the president elect's tweet in 2015 to senate (Photo: Twitter)

Photoshop battle over Sanders bringing Trump tweet printout

The annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in the capital of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang is expected to draw more than one million visitors to admire castles and cathedrals sculpted out of ice and lit up at night in stunning colours. (Photo: AFP)

Frozen wonderland lit up at Harbin ice festival

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham