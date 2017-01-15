The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jan 15, 2017 | Last Update : 02:44 PM IST

India, All India

Patna boat tragedy: FIR against boat operator after 24 die

ANI
Published : Jan 15, 2017, 1:25 pm IST
Updated : Jan 15, 2017, 1:25 pm IST

The FIR was registered against him as the number of the people onboard was reportedly more than the vessel's capacity.

Family members crying relative missing a boat accident at Ganga river in Patna on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
 Family members crying relative missing a boat accident at Ganga river in Patna on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Patna: An FIR has been lodged against the operator of the boat that capsized on Saturday in the river Ganga, in Bihar's Patna city, killing 24 people.

The operator, who was also on the boat at the time tragedy struck, was one of the lucky survivors.

However, the FIR was registered against him as the number of the people onboard was reportedly more than the vessel's capacity.

Amateur footage of the tragedy confirmed that the boat was carrying passengers, from a kite flying event, well over its intended capacity.

The dramatic visuals of the capsizing boat show several passengers swimming towards safety and a few seem to have been pulled into the waters along with the sinking boat.

The boat was carrying around 40 people, of which 24 have been declared dead so far.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has ordered an inquiry and directed officials to discontinue kite flying at Sabalpur Diara.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told ANI that arrangements should have been more robust, while assuring that an inquiry will expose loopholes and the defaulters will be caught.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today sanctioned an ex-gratia of two lakh rupees each to the next of kin of those died in the Bihar boat tragedy. He also approved 50 thousand rupees each to the seriously injured persons from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

Tags: boat capsize, 24 dead, death toll
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

Mulayam’s younger son Prateek drives Rs 5-crore Lambhorgini in Lucknow

2

Can you spot what's wrong with this picture going viral?

3

Alia and Shahid win big at Filmfare for Udta Punjab!

4

Plan for pink 'pussyhats' in Washington after Trump's inauguration

5

Barack Obama thanks NASA for taking his sign to Mars

more

Editors' Picks

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

45 users get Rs 1 lakh each under the E-payment reward scheme

Congress Vice-President and Navjot Singh Sidhu. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Former BJP MP Navjot Singh Sidhu joins Congress ahead of Punjab Assembly polls

Parthiv Patel scored his fifth century against Mumbai, in First Class cricket. (Photo: PTI)

Gujarat beat Mumbai to clinch maiden Ranji Trophy title

Anil Vij said that the rupee had lost its value since Gandhi's photos were printed on notes. (Representational Image)

Gandhi will be removed from notes too, Modi 'bigger' brand: BJP's Anil Vij stirs row

The 19-year-old, who aims to represent Pakistan, is supporting his dream by selling parathas in Karachi. (Photos: PTI)

Pak: Paratha-wala Hanan Khan aims for cricket team berth

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Conor McGregor became the first UFC fighter to hold two titles simultaneously. (Photo: AP)

Conor McGregor becomes 1st fighter to hold 2 UFC titles

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham