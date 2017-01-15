Not opposed to any faith, says Mohan Bhagwat

The statements from Bhagwat came in the backdrop of communal disturbances in various parts of West Bengal.

Kolkata: Addressing a rally at Brigade Parade Ground, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said that his organisation was not “working against anyone” but only “working to unite the Hindu community”. “We have formed this organisation not to oppose anybody but to strengthen ourselves. The Hindu Samaj has a glorious history in this country. Despite such glorious history, is the condition of the Hindu Samaj the way it should have been? Are the Hindus able to perform their religious rites and activities freely and fairly across India? Are human rights of the Hindus well-established in this country?” he asked.

“If the answer is no, then why do you get surprised when Hindus are being oppressed in Bangladesh? The Hindus are only responsible for their own condition. Hindus are facing this situation because they are not united and strong. We should work in uniting the Hindu Samaj, without opposing anybody. We are only working to unite the Hindu community and to empower the Hindu society,” Mr Bhagwat said to the 4,000 workers at Brigade Parade Ground on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

“Can anyone stop us? No one can stop us. We have to work. We have and we will keep on doing it. Increase activism, it doesn’t increase from preaching,” he added. The statements from Mr Bhagwat came in the backdrop of communal disturbances in various parts of West Bengal. During the rally, the RSS chief also oversaw a drill of swayamsevaks in their traditional attire. It may be recalled that during Durga Puja festival in October last year, the RSS had complained to West Bengal governor K.N. Tripathi that the Hindus were not being able to perform their religious rites properly in some parts of the state.