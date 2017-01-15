Captain Amarinder Singh dares Punjab CM for direct fight

I want to defeat all the top Akali leaders responsible for destroying the state, says Amarinder Singh.

Chandigarh: Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh has sought the party high command’s permission to fight the coming Assembly elections from Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal’s constituency of Lambi to ensure the “total defeat” of the Akali leadership in Punjab.

Taking to the media, the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president said on Friday that he wanted to fight the CM on his home turf, Lambi. “I want to defeat all the top Akali leaders responsible for destroying the state through their drugs, mafia and goonda raj, and by exploiting trade, industry and agriculture.” Mr Singh said he wants to fight against Mr Badal to free the state from the vicious and destructive rule of the Badals.

Responding to a question, he said he would fight both Lambi and Patiala, if permitted by the high command. “The entire state is in shambles,” he said, blaming the Badals for the present shameful state of affairs. He cited the example of the Nabha jailbreak to point out how “goondas are being allowed a free run to help the Akalis in the upcoming polls”.

Mr Singh assured the people that his government would open a probe into all Akali scams and punish every person found guilty of any criminal deed, especially those involved in drug trade. Reiterating his opposition to the use of violence against the Badals, he once again urged the people to vent their frustration and anger against the government through the ballot.

The PPCC chief also assured the three schemes he launched for the welfare of the people would be strictly implemented, and that would fulfil every single promise made to people of the state, including waiver of farm loans, one job in each household and mobile phones to youths. He said his government would renegotiate the interest rates on the farm loans and settle them in such a way that the burdened farmers do not have to pay a single penny from their pockets.

Asserting that the Congress party is totally committed to the state’s welfare, he pointed out that he himself had resigned his Lok Sabha membership for the cause of Punjab’s water.