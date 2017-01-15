The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jan 15, 2017 | Last Update : 04:14 PM IST

India, All India

Boat tragedy toll mounts to 24; PM, Nitish announce ex-gratia

PTI
Published : Jan 15, 2017, 4:08 pm IST
Updated : Jan 15, 2017, 4:10 pm IST

Modi has announced a ex-gratia of two lakh rupees while CM Nitish Kumar has announced four lakh rupees for kin of the victims.

Family members crying relative missing a boat accident at Ganga river in Patna on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
 Family members crying relative missing a boat accident at Ganga river in Patna on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Patna: With the recovery of four more bodies, the toll in boat tragedy in river Ganga climbed to 24 on Sunday, while Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ordered a high- level inquiry and directed strict action against those responsible for any lapses.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Minister announced an ex-gratia of two lakh rupees and four lakh rupees respectively to the kin of those killed in the incident.

The boat was ferrying people who were returning from a four-day kite festival organised by the state tourism department on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti' when it capsized near NIT ghat on Saturday evening apparently due to "overloading".

When asked if there could be more bodies in the river, Principal Secretary (Disaster Management) Pratyaya Amrit said that it was unlikely but the rescue work by the SDRF and NDRF teams was on.

"No more family has come forward to claim about missing kin in the boat tragedy," he said.

The boat had about 40 people on board who were returning to Ranighat in Patna from Sabalpur diara (riverine area) across the river after watching the kite festival.

A senior official said the boat had been retrieved from the Ganga, adding that it was intact.

"We are saddened by this terrible tragedy and are with the families in this hour of grief. The Chief Minister has announced ex-gratia and also has ordered a high level probe into the incident and directed that strict action should be taken against those responsible for any lapses," state Tourism Minister Anita Devi said.

The Minister, however, rejected suggestions that adequate arrangements had not been made by the department for the event.

"We had made all arrangements and informed local authorities in writing. But there were some private boat operators," she said.

The Prime Minister today sanctioned Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those killed from the PM National Relief Fund. Those seriously injured will be given Rs 50,000 each, the PMO said.

In the wake of the tragedy, a programme to mark the start of redevelopment work of Mahatma Gandhi Setu in Patna which he was to address on Sunday via video conferencing was also postponed, the PMO said.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to provide ex-gratia assistance of Rs four lakh each to the next of kin of the victims at the earliest. Kumar directed the Principal Secretary (Disaster Management) Pratyaya Amrit, Central Range DIG Shalin and Patna's District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Agrawal to carry out rescue operations on war footing and make proper arrangement for treatment of the rescued people at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

The boat tragedy has also led to cancellation of other engagements including 'dahi-chura' feast that JD(U) unit president Bashistha Narayan Singh was scheduled to host on Sunday.

Expressing grief over the incident, BJP leader and Union Minister Ravishankar Prasad said, "It is tragic that children have lost their lives on a day when we celebrate a festival.

“Steps should be taken to avoid such mishaps. I am hopeful that action will be taken against those responsible for lapses," he added.

The four-day kite festival which started yesterday will not continue in the wake of the tragedy.

Tags: boat tragedy, ex-gratia
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

Mulayam’s younger son Prateek drives Rs 5-crore Lambhorgini in Lucknow

2

Can you spot what's wrong with this picture going viral?

3

Alia and Shahid win big at Filmfare for Udta Punjab!

4

Plan for pink 'pussyhats' in Washington after Trump's inauguration

5

Barack Obama thanks NASA for taking his sign to Mars

more

Editors' Picks

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

45 users get Rs 1 lakh each under the E-payment reward scheme

Congress Vice-President and Navjot Singh Sidhu. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Former BJP MP Navjot Singh Sidhu joins Congress

Parthiv Patel scored his fifth century against Mumbai, in First Class cricket. (Photo: PTI)

Gujarat beat Mumbai to clinch maiden Ranji Trophy title

Anil Vij said that the rupee had lost its value since Gandhi's photos were printed on notes. (Representational Image)

Gandhi will be removed from notes too, Modi 'bigger' brand: BJP's Anil Vij stirs row

The 19-year-old, who aims to represent Pakistan, is supporting his dream by selling parathas in Karachi. (Photos: PTI)

Pak: Paratha-wala Hanan Khan aims for cricket team berth

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham