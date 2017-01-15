BMC polls: Will not bend before BJP's politics of pressurisation, says Sena

The Rajya Sabha MP said once the ‘Mahabharat’ (battle) starts at the ground level, everybody will know what ‘aar ya paar’ is.

Mumbai: Amid suspense over Shiv Sena-BJP tie-up in the BMC polls, senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said his party will never bend before the “politics of pressurisation” of its ally.

“The Shiv Sena will never bend before politics of pressurisation and will not run behind the BJP unnecessarily. More than transparency, this fight (Mumbai civic polls) will be a fight of ‘aar ya paar’ (through and through) and the confidence that people have on the Sena,” Raut told reporters in Mumbai.

The Rajya Sabha MP said once the ‘Mahabharat’ (battle) starts at the ground level, everybody will know what ‘aar ya paar’ is.

“Whatever may be the results (of the BMC polls), the Sena will only play politics on its own terms and conditions. The BJP should remember the weighing scale of power never stays still,” said Raut.

He further said, “Mayor will be from the Shiv Sena for the whole term. We will not accept any kind of permutations and combinations.”