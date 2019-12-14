Saturday, Dec 14, 2019 | Last Update : 04:34 PM IST

India, All India

'Will fulfil duty of saving country, democracy till last breath': Sonia Gandhi

PTI
Published : Dec 14, 2019, 4:26 pm IST
Updated : Dec 14, 2019, 4:26 pm IST

The Congress' interim prez said there is an atmosphere of 'andher nagri chaupat raja (confused leader, chaotic State)' in the country.

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday called upon people to fight against injustice and said the Congress party will not step behind and will fulfil its duty of saving the country and its democracy till the last breath.

''Congress will not step behind in the fight against injustice, will fulfill our duty of saving country, democracy till our last breath. Suffering injustice is the biggest crime, it's time to rise to save democracy and constitutions,'' Sonia said.

Addressing the party's "Bharat Bachao Rally" (Save India) at Ramlila Maidan here, she said there is an atmosphere of "andher nagri chaupat raja (confused leader, chaotic State)" in the country and the entire nation is asking where is "sabka sath sabka vikas".

She also asserted the country will fight against the amended citizenship act as it 'shreds' India's soul.

"Suffering injustice is the biggest crime. It's time to rise to save democracy and Constitution. The time has come to save the country and we have to struggle hard for it.

"The Modi-Shah government bothers neither about Parliament nor institutions. Their only agenda is to hide real issues and make people fight. They violate the Constitution everyday and then also celebrate Constitution Day," she said.

