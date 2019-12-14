Saturday, Dec 14, 2019 | Last Update : 07:11 AM IST

India, All India

States can’t block CAB: Centre

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 14, 2019, 1:47 am IST
Updated : Dec 14, 2019, 6:21 am IST

West Bengal, MP, Punjab, Kerala, Chhattisgarh CMs vowed not to implement it.

A senior ministry official said states do not have the power to decline to implement a Central law which is in the Union List.
 A senior ministry official said states do not have the power to decline to implement a Central law which is in the Union List.

New Delhi: The Union home ministry says that state governments do not have any powers to stall implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in their states since it was enacted under the Union List of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution. There are 97 items which are under the Union List, which include defence, external affairs, railways, citizenship and naturalisation, in addition to others. A senior ministry official said states do not have the power to decline to implement a Central law which is in the Union List.

The ministry’s view was made public after the refusal by the chief ministers of West Bengal, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Chhattisgarh, among others, who have categorically declared that they will not implement the law in their states. Most of these states are rule either run by the Congress or other Opposition parties.

Under the revised Citizenship Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 in the wake of religious persecution will be granted Indian citizenship.

According to the provisions of the law, these refugees will now be given Indian citizenship after residing in India for five years, instead of 11 years earlier. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, and by the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Earlier, both  Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had launched a scathing attack on the new law. Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh had also said his government will not implement the legislation.

Another Congress chief minister, Bhupesh Baghel from Chhattisgarh, said the act was clearly unconstitutional and the same view was expressed by his counterpart in Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, who claimed: “Whatever stand the Congress Party has taken on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, we will follow that. Do we want to be a part of a process that sows the seeds of divisiveness?”

Tags: citizenship (amendment) bill, mamata banerjee

Latest From India

Ulfa Chief Paresh Baruah. (Photo: PTI/File)

Ulfa chief Baruah appeals for calm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received by Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid at Male airport. (Photo:ANI/File)

India, Maldives review bilateral ties

The victim in her statement to the police, said that the accused also threatened to release the video of the act on the internet if she refused their demands.

College girl gangraped in Patna

The court said this on two petition filed by Rehana Fathima, Bindu Ammini and others, seeking police protection for entering the temple, which is open to the pilgrims only for a shorter duration during a year.

Larger bench order in Sabarimala case not last word: SC

MOST POPULAR

1

'Serious replies only': Man seeks companion for his lonely duck, puts out dating ad

2

PM Modi's tweet on BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections becomes 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

3

Russia banned from competing in sports; what does it mean for them

4

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

5

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham