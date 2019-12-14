Kamal Nath slams CAB as distraction from real issues

The CM also accused the Modi-government of not following the norms of federalism.

New Delhi: Terming the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) a new way to distract people from the real issues plaguing the country and economy, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Friday accused the BJP government of practising “politics of distractions.”

The CM added that any law that divides people and the country will be opposed vehemently by the Congress party and he will not allow CAB or NRC to be implemented in Madhya Pradesh.

Mr Nath joins the list of CMs who are opposing CAB. Already West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh have declared that CAB and NRC will not be implemented their states.

“The stand of the Congress in any law that divides society will be the stand of the MP government,” said Kamal Nath during an interaction with journalists at the Indian Women’s Press Corps.

The CM also accused the Modi-government of not following the norms of federalism. “Where is federalism? Did they call a chief ministers’ meeting before this (CAB)?” he said.

“The worst part is the politics of distraction, changing the orbit of people’s imagination. Every time there is an economic slowdown, a bill is introduced, a decision is taken to distract people… But all things have a shelf life. Just like the Emergency had its shelf life, Rajiv Gandhi getting majority with 404 seats in Lok Sabha had a shelf life, even BJP has a shelf life and even this (CAB and NRC) too has a shelf life. Nothing remains permanent,” Mr Nath said.

He added that country that fails to meet the aspirations and demands of its people is doomed to collapse.

The CM said that he is more concerned about the future of the youth in the country and “what worries most is when focus become something else”.

“Will the slogans survive? The youth is aware and can see through all this,” Nath said

Talking about the economic slowdown, the CM said that in 2008 when he was the Commerce Minister in the UPA government, and the country was facing economic slowdown, but planned steps were taken to keep situation in control.

“(Then) Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh used to hold meetings every day and strategies were worked out sector wise. We did not divert attention to Pulwama or CAB. Today is the politics to distract,” Nath said. He further said that the Modi government cannot blame Congress or the UPA for the financial mess today.

“When we left banking sector was performing. But today all performing assets are loss making. There is so much fear among the investors and bankers that no one wants to lend to the private persons. People (bankers) come to me and say `we want to lend to the government.’ They tell me `who will face investigations and cases’ by giving loans to private companies. Foreign investors tell me that that `how do you expect us to invest when your own people (Indians) are not willing to invest in the country’. So your lending has collapsed and investment sentiment is down,” the CM said.