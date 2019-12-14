Saturday, Dec 14, 2019 | Last Update : 04:35 PM IST

India, All India

Internet suspended in Assam till Dec 16, protestors set fire in WB railway station

PTI
Published : Dec 14, 2019, 3:50 pm IST
Updated : Dec 14, 2019, 3:50 pm IST

The legislation has put the Northeast on the boil as people fear that it may exacerbate the problem of illegal immigration.

The legislation has put the Northeast on the boil as people fear that it may exacerbate the problem of illegal immigration. (Photo: Twitter)
 The legislation has put the Northeast on the boil as people fear that it may exacerbate the problem of illegal immigration. (Photo: Twitter)

Guwahati/Kolkata: Internet services across Assam will remain suspended till December 16 to prevent alleged misuse of social media in disturbing peace and to maintain law and order in the state, officials said on Saturday.

Suspension of internet services have been extended for another 48 hours keeping in view the prevailing law and order situation in the state, additional chief secretary (home and political department) Sanjay Krishna told PTI.

These services have been suspended as "social media platforms like Facebook, Whatsapp, Twitter and YouTube, etc are likely to be used for spreading of rumours and also for transmission of information like pictures, videos and texts that have the potential to inflame passions and does exacerbate the law and order situation".

Internet services were suspended on Wednesday initially for 24 hours in ten districts of the state, and then extended for another 48 hours across the state, scheduled to expire this afternoon.

As the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was cleared by Parliament, violent protests broke out in the state with agitators engaging in pitched battles with the police, forcing the administration to impose curfew in several places.

The legislation has put the Northeast on the boil as people fear that it may exacerbate the problem of illegal immigration.

Portion of a railway station complex in West Bengal's Howrah district was set on fire on Saturday by a mob who also thrashed security personnel guarding it, officials said.

Hundreds of people protesting against the amended Citizenship Act since morning had blocked roads in and around the Sankrail railway station and had set a few shops on fire, police sources said.

"Later in the afternoon, they entered the station complex and set the ticket counter on fire. When RPF and railway personnel tried to stop them, they were beaten up," a senior Railway Protection Force official said. Train services have been affected.

Tags: citizenship amendment act, internet suspension, arson, outrage, protests, bjp, tmc
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

Latest From India

'Congress will not step behind in the fight against injustice, will fulfill our duty of saving country, democracy till our last breath. Suffering injustice is the biggest crime, it's time to rise to save democracy and constitutions,' Sonia said. (Photo: Twitter | @IYC_UPCentral)

'Will fulfil duty of saving country, democracy till last breath': Sonia Gandhi

'My name is Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar. I will never apologise for speaking truth and nor will any Congressman do so. It is Narendra Modi and his assistant Amit Shah who has to apologise to the country for destroying India's economy,' Rahul Gandhi said. (Photo: File)

'My name is not Rahul Savarkar, will never apologise,' says Rahul Gandhi

The CBI has booked ace Bharatnatyam dancer and former Chairperson of Sangeet Natak Akademi Leela Samson for alleged

CBI books Leela Samson over Rs 7 crore ‘unfruitful expenditure’ on Chennai auditorium

One who doesn't fight injustice in the country will be judged as a coward, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said at a party rally here. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

'You'll be judged as coward if...,' says Priyanka Gandhi at Bharat Bachao Rally

MOST POPULAR

1

'Serious replies only': Man seeks companion for his lonely duck, puts out dating ad

2

PM Modi's tweet on BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections becomes 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

3

Russia banned from competing in sports; what does it mean for them

4

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

5

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham