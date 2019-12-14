Saturday, Dec 14, 2019 | Last Update : 05:19 AM IST

India, All India

Dozen anti-CAB pleas filed in Supreme Court

THE ASIAN AGE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published : Dec 14, 2019, 5:09 am IST
Updated : Dec 14, 2019, 5:09 am IST

A petition by the leader of Opposition in Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia stated that the amended citizenship law violates the Assam accord.

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)
 Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The day Central government notified the controversial Citizenship Amedment Act, 12 petitions were filed in the Supreme Court on Friday challenging the constitutional validity of the law that grant citizenship based on religion.

TMC Lok Sabha member Mahua Moitra approached Chief Justice S.A. Bobde’s court seeking an urgent hearing of her petition, after which the day saw more than 11 petitioners approaching the top court to challenge the law, which is at the root of turmoil in Assam and other Northeastern states.  

Following Mr Moitra, there were petitions by Congress lawmaker in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ram-esh, former high commissioner Deb Mukherjee, the Uttar Pradesh-based Peace Party, NGOs Rihai Manch and Citizens Against Hate, Ehtesham Hashmi, Pradyot Deb Bar-man, Jan Adhikaar Party, advocate M.L. Sharma and students from Symb-iosis Law School.

The court was also moved the by All Assam Students Union which has contended that the Section 2, 3, 5 and 6 of the Citizenship Amendment Act are unconstitutional.   A petition by the leader of Opposition in Assam Assembly Debabrata Sai-kia stated that the amended citizenship law violates the Assam accord.  

In essence, the basic contention of all the petitions is that the controversial Act negated not only secularism, which is a part of the Preamble of the Constitution, but also the liberal ethos, equality and justice.

The PIL by the Rihai Manch, Citizens Against Hate says that religion-based classification under the amended Citizenship Act is constitutionally immoral and antithetical to the idea of Republic of India.

Mr Ramesh in his PIL contended that the amended citizenship law is a “brazen attack on the core fundamental rights envisaged under the Constitution ‘’’ (and) ex facie violates the fundamental guarantees under Article 14 as also Article 21 of the Constitution.”

He has further contended that the citizenship law under challenge has been  enacted “disregarding the Report of the Joint Parliamentary Committee dated 07.01.2019 as also the terms of the Accord between AASU, AAGSP and the Central Government on the Foreign National Issue signed on 15.08.1985 (Assam Accord).”

Tags: supreme court, citizenship (amendment) bill

Latest From India

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. (Photo: File)

Bangladesh protests diplomat convoy attack in Guwahati

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath (Photo: File)

Kamal Nath slams CAB as distraction from real issues

Assamese film actors take part in a hungerstrike organised by the All-Assam Students Union in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Guwhati on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Shinzo Abe-PM Modi summit off as protests rock Northeast

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi congratulates Boris Johnson on win

MOST POPULAR

1

'Serious replies only': Man seeks companion for his lonely duck, puts out dating ad

2

PM Modi's tweet on BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections becomes 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

3

Russia banned from competing in sports; what does it mean for them

4

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

5

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham