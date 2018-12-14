The Asian Age | News

Friday, Dec 14, 2018 | Last Update : 07:27 AM IST

India, All India

Shivraj rules out shifting to Centre, says my soul is in MP

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 14, 2018, 5:21 am IST
Updated : Dec 14, 2018, 5:37 am IST

Chouhan indicated that he would galvanise the party in the state for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo: PTI)
Bhopal: Caretaker chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday dismissed the speculations that he would shift to Centre following defeat of BJP in the Assembly elections in MP.

Talking to reporters here, Mr Chouhan said, “My soul is and will always remain in MP. I desire to serve people of the state till my last breath. I am not shifting to Centre”.

Mr Chouhan’s remarks assumed significance in view of speculations making rounds in BJP circle that he along with caretaker chief ministers of Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, Raman Singh and Vasundhara Raje respectively who lost power in their states in the just-concluded Assembly elections would be inducted in the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Mr Chouhan said he would launch “Abhar Yatra” in the state soon to express gratitude to the voters for almost bringing BJP to power in MP in the elections. He would cover all the 52 districts in the state during the yatra.

However, the date of the programme was yet to be finalised. Mr Chouhan indicated that he would galvanise the party in the state for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Tags: shivraj singh chouhan, assembly elections

