The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Dec 14, 2018 | Last Update : 05:42 PM IST

India, All India

'Satyameva Jayate': Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das on SC verdict on Rafale deal

PTI
Published : Dec 14, 2018, 4:51 pm IST
Updated : Dec 14, 2018, 4:51 pm IST

'Finally the truth has come up. The Congress has a history of telling lies and indulging in scams,' Raghubar Das said.

'The Supreme Court said that there is no irregularity in the Rafale deal. A lie is a lie. It will not become true following repeated spreading of misinformation,' Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das said. (Photo: File | PTI)
 'The Supreme Court said that there is no irregularity in the Rafale deal. A lie is a lie. It will not become true following repeated spreading of misinformation,' Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das said. (Photo: File | PTI)

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Friday said the Congress has a "history of telling lies" and the Supreme Court verdict on the Rafale deal is a triumph of truth.

"Finally the truth has come up. The Congress has a history of telling lies and indulging in scams. The truth of Rafale deal has come up---Satyameva Jayate (truth triumphs)," the chief minister of BJP-ruled Jharkhand said in a statement. The Congress has been alleging that the government had put pressure on Dassault Aviation to select Reliance Defence Limited (RDL) as its offset partner. The government, RDL and Dassault Aviation had rejected the charges.

"The Supreme Court said that there is no irregularity in the Rafale deal. A lie is a lie. It will not become true following repeated spreading of misinformation," Das said.

His statement comes after the apex court dismissed all the petitions seeking a direction to the CBI to register an FIR for alleged irregularities in the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France and said there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the multi-billion dollar deal.

Tags: jharkhand chief minister, raghubar das, rafale fighter jet, rafale deal case, supreme court, congress
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ranchi

MOST POPULAR

1

Halloween scare: Man digs up skeleton at home, it is his dad’s who vanished in 1961

2

Woman wants sperm donor to have kids, doesn't think husband attractive enough

3

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review: The most affordable Android TV Stick out there

4

Koffee With Karan 6: Priyanka and Kareena to 'have fun' at the season finale

5

MediaTek announces Helio P90, an AI Powerhouse

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Fashion house's first show in Tokyo saw creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli celebrating Japanese culture. (Photos: AP)

Valentino showcases amazing Pre-Fall 2019 collection in Tokyo

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham