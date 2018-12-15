The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Dec 14, 2018 | Last Update : 09:07 PM IST

India, All India

Rahul crossed limits of propriety, decency by almost condemning SC: BJP

PTI
Published : Dec 14, 2018, 8:41 pm IST
Updated : Dec 14, 2018, 8:41 pm IST

Ravi Shankar Prasad said SC had 'exposed lies' of Rahul Gandhi which he has been using to attack 'honest and popular' PM.

'He (Rahul Gandhi) crossed all limits of propriety, decency and probity in public life by almost condemning the Supreme Court. What does he mean? Is he above the Supreme Court?' Union Law Minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad asked. (Photo: ANI)
 'He (Rahul Gandhi) crossed all limits of propriety, decency and probity in public life by almost condemning the Supreme Court. What does he mean? Is he above the Supreme Court?' Union Law Minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad asked. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday accused Rahul Gandhi of "almost condemning" the Supreme Court for dismissing the pleas challenging the Rafale fighter aircraft deal, and said the Congress president crossed all limits of propriety, decency and probity in public life.

Union Law Minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad launched a counter-attack on Rahul Gandhi, saying the apex court had "exposed his lies" which he has been using to attack the "honest and popular" Prime Minister.

With Rahul Gandhi reiterating his "chowkidar chor hai" (watchman is thief) barb against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prasad dubbed his remarks "shameful" and "cheap", and accused him of using an abuse against the Prime Minister.

Rahul and his mother Sonia Gandhi are themselves facing a trial on corruption charges, he said, referring to the National Herald case against them.

The BJP expected that Rahul Gandhi would accept the Supreme Court's verdict but it did not happen, Prasad said.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) crossed all limits of propriety, decency and probity in public life by almost condemning the Supreme Court. What does he mean? Is he above the Supreme Court? Is the Congress above the Supreme Court? What kind of language is this?" he asked.

Prasad said Rahul Gandhi's problem is his arrogance and conceit about his dynasty.

Notwithstanding the Supreme Court's verdict on the Rafale deal, Rahul Gandhi on Friday maintained that there was massive corruption in the contract and wondered why the CAG report "cited by the Supreme Court" on it had not yet been shared with the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament.

In a relief to the Modi government, the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the pleas challenging the deal between India and France for procurement of 36 Rafale jets saying there was no occasion to "really doubt the decision making process" warranting setting aside of the contract.

Tags: bjp, rahul gandhi, rafale jet deal, ravi shankar prasad, supreme court, pm modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Halloween scare: Man digs up skeleton at home, it is his dad’s who vanished in 1961

2

Woman wants sperm donor to have kids, doesn't think husband attractive enough

3

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review: The most affordable Android TV Stick out there

4

Koffee With Karan 6: Priyanka and Kareena to 'have fun' at the season finale

5

MediaTek announces Helio P90, an AI Powerhouse

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham