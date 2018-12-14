The Asian Age | News

Rafale deal was crystal clear from beginning: Rajnath Singh on SC verdict

ANI
Published : Dec 14, 2018, 11:46 am IST
'The allegations leveled by Congress were baseless and to gain political mileage,' Singh said.

 Rafale deal was crystal clear from the beginning and the allegations of corruption into the deal were politically motivated, said Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Rafale deal was crystal clear from the beginning and the allegations of corruption into the deal were politically motivated, said Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh soon after the Supreme Court dismissed all the petitions seeking a court-monitored probe into the deal.

"The matter was crystal clear from the beginning and we have been saying that the allegations leveled by Congress were baseless and to gain political mileage," Singh told reporters in one of the first reactions by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government after the verdict.

In a major relief to the central government, the top court on Friday dismissed all petitions pertaining to multi-million dollar Rafale fighter jets deal.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, stated that there is no need to conduct an investigation in to details of Rafale pricing.

"We are satisfied that there is no occasion to doubt the process. Joint exercise has taken place and there is no element of financial benefits," said CJI Gogoi.

The CJI added that, "Detailed scrutiny of Rafale deal is not required."

The court was announcing its decision on the clutch of pleas seeking a court-monitored probe into the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets.

The apex court on November 14 had reserved its judgement in the case. The three-judge bench comprising CJI Gogoi, Justice S K Kaul and K M Joseph of the apex court heard petitioners and the government lawyers before reserving the verdict in the case.

