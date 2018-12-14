The Asian Age | News



Rafale deal: SC verdict excellent, clean chit to govt, says Venugopal

PTI
Published : Dec 14, 2018, 2:54 pm IST
'The court has accepted all our arguments,' Attorney General KK Venugopal said.

 'I think a clean chit has been given to the government on Rafale deal,' AG KK Venugopal told reporters on the sidelines of a function to give farewell to Justice Madan B Lokur. (Photo: File | ANI)

New Delhi: Attorney General K K Venugopal on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on the Rafale deal case, and said "excellent" that the apex court has given a clean chit to the Narendra Modi government.

"I think a clean chit has been given to the government on Rafale deal," he told reporters on the sidelines of a function to give farewell to Justice Madan B Lokur, who is set to retire on December 30.

"Supreme Court judgement on Rafale deal is excellent and I am extremely happy," Venugopal said, adding, "The court has accepted all our arguments".

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Friday dismissed the pleas challenging the deal between India and France for procurement of 36 Rafale jets saying there was no occasion to "really doubt the process" warranting setting aside of the contract.

Tags: attorney general, k k venugopal, supreme court, rafale fighter jet
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

