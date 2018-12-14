The Asian Age | News

Friday, Dec 14, 2018

India, All India

Congress to name new Chhattisgarh CM today

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Dec 14, 2018, 5:35 am IST
Updated : Dec 14, 2018, 5:35 am IST

There are indications that party president Rahul Gandhi wants to hold discussion with state leaders before arriving at a decision on the new chief minister, sources said. (Photo: PTI)
Bhopal/New Delhi: The Chhattisgarh Congress legislature party is expected to elect its leader on Friday and the new chief minister may take oath in Raipur on Saturday, sources said. There are indications that party president Rahul Gandhi wants to hold discussion with state leaders before arriving at a decision on the new chief minister, sources said.

Key aspirants for the CM’s post, T.S. Singh Deo and Bhupesh Baghel, have been called to the national capital from Raipur for discussions with top party leaders on Friday, they said.  Mallikarjun Kharge, who attended the CLP meeting in Raipur, met Mr Gandhi in New Delhi and it was decided to hold further deliberations on Friday.

AICC in-charge of party affairs in Chhattisgarh, P L Punia, was also present during the meeting with Mr Gandhi

