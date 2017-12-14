The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Dec 14, 2017 | Last Update : 08:50 PM IST

India, All India

Will quit BJP-led Maha govt in a year, contest 2019 polls separately: Shiv Sena

PTI
Published : Dec 14, 2017, 8:29 pm IST
Updated : Dec 14, 2017, 8:31 pm IST

The Sena, which shares a frosty relationship with its senior partner BJP, had threatened several times in the past to walk out of NDA govt.

‘Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will decide the time when the party will quit power,’ said Aaditya Thackeray. Maharashtra goes to polls in 2019.
 ‘Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will decide the time when the party will quit power,’ said Aaditya Thackeray. Maharashtra goes to polls in 2019.

Mumbai: In the latest threat to quit power and an indication that it will contest the 2019 polls separately, the Shiv Sena on Thursday said it will walk out of the BJP-led Maharashtra government within one year.

The Sena, which shares a frosty relationship with its senior partner BJP, had threatened several times in the past to walk out of the NDA government.

Addressing a rally in Ahmednagar district, 240 kms from here, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray said that after quitting the Sena will come back to power on its own strength. "The Sena will quit power in one year and come back to power on its own strength. Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will decide the time when the party will quit power," Aaditya Thackeray said.

Maharashtra goes to polls in 2019.

"Once the decision on quitting power is taken, all of you have to work together to bring about a change," the Sena scion said.

Launching a veiled attack on the BJP, Aaditya Thackeray indicated that issues pertaining to education remain unresolved till date and said that students keep meeting him with their demands.

"The Sena is committed to resolving the issues of students. The Sena has also created an educational application that will guide students and resolve their problems," he said.

Ever since the BJP formed government in Maharashtra, the Sena, which always projected itself as the "big brother" in the state politics, has been uneasy for having made to play second fiddle to the BJP.

Tags: maharashtra assembly 2019 polls, shiv sena, aaditya thackeray, maharashtra government, uddhav thackeray
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Conjoined twins in Mumbai separated after 12 hour surgery carried out by 20 doctors

2

Virat and Anushka are coming to Mumbai today from Italy? Here’s all you need to know

3

Twitter to roll out new 'tweetstorm' feature soon

4

15,000 diabetics sign petition to reduce glucostrips price in Mumbai

5

PCB raises objection to BCCI's FTP structure for 2019-23

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood actors were snapped at separate book launches in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Day of book launches: Salman, Katrina, Kangana do the honours for celebrities

The members of the Pataudi family came together to launch the book of Soha Ali Khan in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Famous family comes together to launch 'moderately famous' book

Bollywood stars, especially the actresses, turned up in their fashionable best at the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town's leading ladies up the glamour quotient at awards show

Kapoor family and Bollywood stars turned up amid heavy rains at the funeral of Shashi Kapoor, who passed away on Monday, held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shashi Kapoor cremated with state honours, SRK, Big B, others in attendance

In a shocking news to the entire Indian cinema, acting legend Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79. We remember the screen legend through his illustrious movie legacy.

RIP Shashi Kapoor: Remembering the legendary hero of Hindi cinema

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham