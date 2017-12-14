Sushma Swaraj discussed Doklam with China foreign minister

Wang Yi had visited India on Monday for the trilateral Russia-India-China talks but had also held bilateral talks with Ms Swaraj.

New Delhi: After media reports from Beijing quoted a statement by Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi according to which Beijing slammed India’s actions during the Doklam stand-off, New Delhi said that both Mr Wang Yi and external affairs minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj had discussed the Doklam episode during their bilateral meeting in New Delhi on Monday, with India telling China about the “need for approaching our differences with due consideration to each other’s sensitivities and concerns”. New Delhi said both ministers had noted the “challenge” it had posed to ties. India said that in fact, it was the Chinese foreign minister who had “conveyed that the peaceful resolution of the Doklam issue reflects the political maturity on both sides”.

India also said it had told China that "the maintenance of peace and tranquility in the border areas is an essential pre-requisite for the smooth development of bilateral relations". New Delhi said the two foreign ministers "agreed to strengthen strategic communication at all levels, including between them, through the established dialogue mechanisms". According to some media reports from Beijing, after the Chinese foreign minister left India, Wang Yi was quoted as saying that the "viciousness caused by infiltration of the Indian border guards put bilateral relations under severe pressure" but that "the matter was finally settled".

Ahead of his visit to India, he had said China had handled the Doklam episode with “restraint”.

The Doklam episode had been triggered earlier this year after Chinese troops tried to build a road in Doklam which India regards as Bhutanese territory. This had led to a military face-off which lasted more than two months and was finally resolved towards the end of August after troops of both sides pulled back.



On Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “During the meeting between External Affairs Minister and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang YI on December 11 in New Delhi, the issue of Doklam was raised. The EAM and Chinese Foreign Minister both noted the challenge it had posed to the relationship and both expressed satisfaction that it was resolved with the disengagement of troops at the face-off site through concerted diplomatic communications. Mr. Wang Yi conveyed that the peaceful resolution of the Doklam issue reflects the political maturity on both sides. While agreeing with this, the EAM reiterated that the maintenance of peace and tranquility in the border areas is an essential pre-requisite for the smooth development of bilateral relations.”

The MEA added, “The EAM also underlined the need for approaching our difference with due consideration to each other’s sensitivities and concerns. She recalled the consensus between the leaders of India and China reached in Astana earlier this year on the need to work together to ensure that our difference do not become disputes. Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that India and China share the same objectives of national development and should be natural partners. To this end, both Foreign Ministers agreed to strengthen strategic communication at all levels, including between them, through the established dialogue mechanisms.”