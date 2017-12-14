The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Dec 14, 2017 | Last Update : 02:38 AM IST

India, All India

Supreme Court: Sex determination ads must be blocked

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Dec 14, 2017, 2:09 am IST
Updated : Dec 14, 2017, 2:11 am IST

Search engines Google, Microsoft and Yahoo informed the court that they would not sponsor any advertisement on pre-natal sex determination tests.

The Court took note of the submission of the Centre that nodal officers have been appointed in all the states to receive complaints and to act on it. 
 The Court took note of the submission of the Centre that nodal officers have been appointed in all the states to receive complaints and to act on it. 

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday while expressing serious concern over the fall in the female sex ratio in the country, asked the nodal agency set up by the Centre to take steps to prevent sex determination advertisements on the internet.

Passing this order a three-judge bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A.M. Kanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud said “The expert committee under the Nodal agency will take appropriate steps so that the mandate of the PNDT Act (Pre-natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act, 1994) is not violated and the female sex ratio which has fallen in the country shall not further fall down.”

The Bench passed this order on a batch of petitions filed by NGO Sabu George and others after hearing senior counsel Sanjay Parikh, appearing for the petitioners and senior counsel Abhishek Singhvi and K.V. Viswanathan, appearing for the search engines and Ms. Pinky Anand Additional Solicitor General for the Centre.

Search engines Google, Microsoft and Yahoo informed the court that they would not sponsor any advertisement on pre-natal sex determination tests. They said “if we discover something objectionable we will refer it to the nodal officer appointed by the Union Government and remove the contents if the nodal officer ask us to do so.” The Court took note of the submission of the Centre that nodal officers have been appointed in all the states to receive complaints and to act on it.

On behalf of search engines it was made clear that objectionable content on sex determination will be removed within 36 hours after getting report from nodal officers. If there is a complaint received by the search engines the in house panel will refer it to nodal officers.

It was submitted by Google, Yahoo and Microsoft that they were willing to block all commercial advertisements, but it would be impossible to block knowledge, which are not commercial in nature. Counsel pointed out that while searching for information some advertisements suddenly pop up and it will be impossible to stop them as any such move would amount to curtailing right to information and knowledge.

Tags: supreme court, sex determination
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

PCB raises objection to BCCI's FTP structure for 2019-23

2

Scientists reveal man flu is real

3

New Island offers clues about life on Mars: NASA

4

FBI agent calls Trump an ‘idiot,’ gets removed from Russia probe

5

LG V30+ flagship smartphone launched; Here is what is packs

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham