Thursday, Dec 14, 2017 | Last Update : 10:13 AM IST

India, All India

PM commissions INS Kalvari, India’s ‘deadliest’ submarine

THE ASIAN AGE / ANI
Published : Dec 14, 2017, 9:09 am IST
Updated : Dec 14, 2017, 10:09 am IST

The INS Kalvari is a diesel-electric attack submarine that has been built for the Indian Navy by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited.

 The Prime Minister dedicated the submarine at the Naval Dockyard, in the presence of the Defence Minister, important dignitaries of the Maharashtra Government and senior Naval Officers. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday dedicate to the nation the naval submarine, INS Kalvari, the first of six Scorpene-class submarines in Mumbai.

Speaking at an event in Mumbai Naval Dockyard where the submarine was commissioned, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Kalvari is an excellent example of 'Make in India' and will boost the Navy's might.

Modi thanked France for its collaboration in building the submarine and said, "This is a fine example of the fast growing strategic partnership between India and France."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the might of INS Kalvari will further strengthen our Indian Navy.

The Prime Minister said the 21st century belongs to Asia and the road to development will pass through the Indian Ocean. He went on to add oceans holds a special importance in the Government's policies.

Modi said he calls SAGAR (Ocean) with a special name - Security And Growth for All the Region.

Kalvari is named after the dreaded tiger shark, a deadly deep sea predator of the Indian Ocean.

INS Kalvari is a diesel-electric attack submarine that has been built for the Indian Navy by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited.

It underwent around 120 days of extensive sea trials and tests for various equipment, an official earlier said, adding the vessel is expected to bolster India's maritime prowess.

The submarines, designed by French naval defence and energy company DCNS, are being built by Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) in Mumbai as part of Project-75 of the Indian Navy.

The first Kalvari, commissioned on December 8, 1967, was also the first submarine of the Indian Navy. It was decommissioned on May 31, 1996 after nearly three decades of service.

With inputs from PTI.

Tags: ins kalvari, make-in-india, indian navy, narendra modi, nirmala sitharaman, scorpene-class submarine, mazagon dock shipbuilders limited
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

