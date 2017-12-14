The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Dec 14, 2017 | Last Update : 01:15 PM IST

India, All India

Jisha murder, rape: Convict Ameerul Islam gets death sentence

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 14, 2017, 11:44 am IST
Updated : Dec 14, 2017, 11:49 am IST

The Ernakulam chief judicial magistrate court on Thursday sentenced Ameerul Islam to death for killing, raping and murdering Jisha in 2016.

Ameerul, has been charged with rape, murder, under the Dalit Atrocities Prevention Act. (Photo: DC)
 Ameerul, has been charged with rape, murder, under the Dalit Atrocities Prevention Act. (Photo: DC)

Kochi: Ernakulam chief judicial magistrate court pronounces death sentence for convict Ameerul Islam in Jisha rape and murder case.

The Ernakulam chief judicial magistrate court on Thursday sentenced migrant labourer from Assam Ameerul Islam to death for killing, raping and murdering Jisha, a 30-year-old Dalit law student in Kerala, in 2016.

On Tuesday the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court found Ameerul Islam guilty.

Read: Jisha rape, murder case: Assamese native Ameerul Islam convicted

Assamese native Ameerul Islam is the lone accused in the case in which the prosecution relied on circumstantial and material evidence in the absence of direct ones.

On Wednesday, Ameerul said, "I didn't do anything. I don't know who did it."

Muhammed Ameerul Islam was found guilty under various sections of the IPC including 302 (murder), 376 (Rape) 376 (A) (causing death or causing the woman to be in persistent vegetative state while committing rape).

The accused, however, was not found guilty under 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and various sections under SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) amendment Act 2015.

In April 2016, Dalit woman Jisha was found naked in a pool of blood by her mother at their house at Vattolipadi, Iringolkkara, in Perumbavoor. The body was found battered with bruises from sharp objects with her intestines pulled out.

None of the neighbours had any clue about the murder or had not even heard her screaming.

Ameerul Islam, who according to police, entered the woman's house with the intention of raping her but killed her with a sharp object when she resisted; was arrested after 50 days from when the body was recovered.

The accused was a daily wage labourer and used to go to the worksite by the road alongside the victim’s house.

Ameerul, has been charged with rape, murder, under the Dalit Atrocities Prevention Act.

According to police, several witnesses had seen him near the victim’s house on that day. Besides the doorframe in the backyard of the house, police also recovered the DNA of the accused from the nail clip and churidar of the victim. They also found matching DNA from the slippers used by the accused.

The court trial lasted 85 days since the hearing began on April 4 this year.  The prosecution examined 100 witnesses, including 15 migrant labourers and presented 290 documents and 36 material pieces of evidence.

Finger prints of over 5,000 people were also examined by the SIT personnel who went through over 20 lakh telephonic conversations before reaching Islam.

Police have said a blood stained footwear found from a canal near the victim's house was one of the key evidence in identifying the culprit.

The Left Democratic Front (Kerala) government, after assuming power on May 25, 2016, changed the investigation team in its first cabinet meeting itself.

With inputs from PTI.

Tags: ernakulam sessions court, jisha rape and murder case, ameerul islam, death sentence
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)

MOST POPULAR

1

Twitter to roll out new 'tweetstorm' feature soon

2

15,000 diabetics sign petition to reduce glucostrips price in Mumbai

3

PCB raises objection to BCCI's FTP structure for 2019-23

4

Scientists reveal man flu is real

5

New Island offers clues about life on Mars: NASA

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The members of the Pataudi family came together to launch the book of Soha Ali Khan in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Famous family comes together to launch 'moderately famous' book

Bollywood stars, especially the actresses, turned up in their fashionable best at the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town's leading ladies up the glamour quotient at awards show

Kapoor family and Bollywood stars turned up amid heavy rains at the funeral of Shashi Kapoor, who passed away on Monday, held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shashi Kapoor cremated with state honours, SRK, Big B, others in attendance

In a shocking news to the entire Indian cinema, acting legend Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79. We remember the screen legend through his illustrious movie legacy.

RIP Shashi Kapoor: Remembering the legendary hero of Hindi cinema

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham