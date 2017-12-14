India holds talks with Japan and Australia

This comes in the backdrop of increasing Chinese assertiveness in the region.

New Delhi: In the wake of the proposed “Quadrilateral” involving India, the US, Japan and Australia in the Asia-Pacific region, three of these countries-India, Japan and Australia, on Wednesday held a trilateral dialogue in the Capital where they noted their convergence of interests and supported the “centrality” of the Asean grouping in the Indo-Pacific region as well as the need for greater collaboration on maritime security.

This comes in the backdrop of increasing Chinese assertiveness in the region. In a statement, the MEA said, “Foreign Secretary Dr. S. Jaishankar hosted the 4th India-Australia-Japan Trilateral Dialogue with Secretary of Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Australia Ms. Frances Adamson and Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan Mr. Shinsuke J. Sugiyama, in New Delhi on 13 December 2017.”

“The three sides highlighted the growing convergence of their respective countries’ interests in the Indo-Pacific region and underscored their shared commitment to peace, democracy, economic growth and a rules-based order in the region. They underscored their support for ASEAN centrality in the political and security architecture of the Indo-Pacific region,” the MEA added.

“The three sides stressed the need for greater collaboration on maritime security and domain awareness and disaster response capabilities. They also renewed their resolve to fight the scourge of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and stressed the need for enhanced cooperation on counterterrorism. They deliberated on strengthening regional connectivity as well,” the MEA further said.