The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Dec 14, 2017 | Last Update : 02:38 AM IST

India, All India

China accessed drone tech from downed Indian UAV?

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJIB KR BARUAH
Published : Dec 14, 2017, 1:08 am IST
Updated : Dec 14, 2017, 1:11 am IST

Made by the frontline Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI), the Heron is its most advanced drone.

Heron UAVs, operated by the Army, Navy and the Air Force, were first deployed in 2000 on the recommendations of the Kargil Review Committee. (Representational image)
 Heron UAVs, operated by the Army, Navy and the Air Force, were first deployed in 2000 on the recommendations of the Kargil Review Committee. (Representational image)

New Delhi: Information that the downed Heron UAV, belonging to the Indian Army that landed about 20 km inside Chinese territory in the Doklam plateau region more than two weeks ago, is in “decent” physical condition, has sparked big security leak concerns in the Indian establishment.

What is adding to the worry is that the Heron was equipped with the capability to return back to base on its own in the event of loss of contact with the ground control so why it did not come back is a puzzle Indian experts are trying to solve besides the fact as to why China strongly protested only after two weeks after the drone was downed.

“With the UAV reported to be in decent condition, the fear that very sensitive technology secrets including that of sensors may have landed in Chinese hands is very real and therefore has implications for our border security and surveillance,” said a government official familiar with the developments.

Made by the frontline Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI), the Heron is its most advanced drone.

The fear is compounded by the fact that the Heron with a 250 kg sensor payload comprised state-of-the-art all-weather technology relating to very advanced optics systems including thermographic infrared camera, visible-light airborne ground surveillance, etc.

While it is not known whether the downed Heron has such capability, the latest Heron variant employs augmented reality that overlays information like road names, vegetation, geographical features etc onto the real time video.

A leading Israeli security portal reported on Wednesday: “While the loss of a good reconnaissance asset is a hit for the Indian armed forces, the payload the UAV carries could be a valuable recovery for Chinese forces that are denied access to all western defense technologies.”

The drone was deployed to keep an eye on the border region especially on Chinese troop deployments, movements and construction activity.

The incident assumes top significance in the backdrop of the 73-day-long standoff at Doklam plateau, a swath of rugged terrain at about 10,500 feet near the tri-junction separating India’s Sikkim, China and Bhutan, that ended on August 28.

The Indian Army claims that the UAV “on a regular training mission inside the Indian territory lost contact with the ground control due to some technical problem and crossed over the LAC in the Sikkim Sector”.

Heron UAVs, operated by the Army, Navy and the Air Force, were first deployed in 2000 on the recommendations of the Kargil Review Committee. The Indian Army is believed to be operating about 45.

Tags: doklam plateau, indian army, drone
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

PCB raises objection to BCCI's FTP structure for 2019-23

2

Scientists reveal man flu is real

3

New Island offers clues about life on Mars: NASA

4

FBI agent calls Trump an ‘idiot,’ gets removed from Russia probe

5

LG V30+ flagship smartphone launched; Here is what is packs

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The members of the Pataudi family came together to launch the book of Soha Ali Khan in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Famous family comes together to launch 'moderately famous' book

Bollywood stars, especially the actresses, turned up in their fashionable best at the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town's leading ladies up the glamour quotient at awards show

Kapoor family and Bollywood stars turned up amid heavy rains at the funeral of Shashi Kapoor, who passed away on Monday, held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shashi Kapoor cremated with state honours, SRK, Big B, others in attendance

In a shocking news to the entire Indian cinema, acting legend Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79. We remember the screen legend through his illustrious movie legacy.

RIP Shashi Kapoor: Remembering the legendary hero of Hindi cinema

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham