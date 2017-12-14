BJP retains Gujarat, sweeps Himachal Pradesh, predict exit polls

TIMES NOW-VMR projects a big win for the BJP in Gujarat with 109 seats.

Mumbai: The second phase of Gujarat Assembly polls ended on Thursday, and the analysts have shifted their focus to the exit polls.

TIMES NOW-VMR projected a big win for the BJP in Gujarat with 109 seats. The Congress, it predicts, will win 70 seats while others will win the rest three. The total seats in the Gujarat Assembly are 182 seats with 92 being the halfway mark.

The Bharatiya Janata Party will oust the ruling Congress party, winning 47-55 seats, predicts India Today-Axis My India exit poll for Himachal Pradesh. Congress will win between 13 and 20 seats.

TOI Online-CVoter exit poll says BJP will win Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections with 41 seats, Congress to be reduced to 25 seats.