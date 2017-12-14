The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Dec 14, 2017 | Last Update : 08:43 AM IST

India, All India

Afghan women officers train at Chennai academy

AFP
Published : Dec 14, 2017, 1:14 am IST
Updated : Dec 14, 2017, 7:24 am IST

Under Taliban’s 1996-2001 regime, girls were banned from education.

Afghan Army cadets march during a training programme at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai. (Photo: AFP)
 Afghan Army cadets march during a training programme at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: From shooting an AK-47 to dealing with computer-simulated sieges, 20 Afghan women officers are being put through their paces at a military training academy in India.

They are the first Afghan women to attend the academy in city of Chennai, which has been training men from the country’s military for several years.

The women receive weapons training and learn tactics and logistical and navigational skills at the academy, the only military training establishment in India for both men and women.

This week they were taught how to use an AK-47 and given classroom training in ambush situations.

The three-week crash course ends on December 24 and is reported to be a pilot for a full training scheme being planned for next year as part of the Afghan National Army’s efforts to recruit more women.

Afghanistan has said it wants women to make up 10 per cent of the armed forces, an ambitious goal given the current figure is barely three per cent. As well as the dangers of fighting in their war-plagued homeland, those who sign up say they face criticism for their choice.

Niloofar Rahmani was hailed as a role model for Afghan women after becoming the first female fixed-wing pilot in the Afghan Air Force. But last year, she sought asylum in the US, saying she had received death threats from insurgents and faced contempt from some of her colleagues. Under the Taliban’s 1996-2001 regime, girls were banned from education.

Tags: ak-47, afghan women, afghan army cadets
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

PCB raises objection to BCCI's FTP structure for 2019-23

2

Scientists reveal man flu is real

3

New Island offers clues about life on Mars: NASA

4

FBI agent calls Trump an ‘idiot,’ gets removed from Russia probe

5

LG V30+ flagship smartphone launched; Here is what is packs

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The members of the Pataudi family came together to launch the book of Soha Ali Khan in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Famous family comes together to launch 'moderately famous' book

Bollywood stars, especially the actresses, turned up in their fashionable best at the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town's leading ladies up the glamour quotient at awards show

Kapoor family and Bollywood stars turned up amid heavy rains at the funeral of Shashi Kapoor, who passed away on Monday, held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shashi Kapoor cremated with state honours, SRK, Big B, others in attendance

In a shocking news to the entire Indian cinema, acting legend Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79. We remember the screen legend through his illustrious movie legacy.

RIP Shashi Kapoor: Remembering the legendary hero of Hindi cinema

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham