Thursday, Nov 14, 2019 | Last Update : 02:02 PM IST

India, All India

'No ground to order probe,' says SC dismissing Rafale review petitions

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 14, 2019, 11:03 am IST
Updated : Nov 14, 2019, 11:28 am IST

The top court had also said that it was not its job to go into the issue of pricing of fighter planes.

(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the review petitions that had challenged its December 14, 2018 verdict giving a clean chit to the NDA government in the government-to-government Rafale fighter jet deal with France’s Dassault Aviation.

The apex court bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph had reserved the order on the review pleas on May 10 this year.

Reading out the judgement, Justice S K Kaul said the court can't have fishing and roving inquiry, as was said on December 14 last year, when the top court had originally dismissed all petitions seeking a court-monitored probe into the Rs 59,000 crore contract for the fighter planes made by Dassault Aviation of France.

While dismissing the review petitions, the court added that there was no ground for an FIR.

The Supreme Court on December 14 last year had dismissed petitions seeking court-monitored probe into Rafale fighter jet deal, saying that there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the deal. The top court had also said that it was not its job to go into the issue of pricing of fighter planes.

Subsequently, review petitions were filed by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie, lawyer Prashant Bhushan and others against the top court's judgement.

They sought probe into Rs 58,000 deal and registration of first information report (FIR).

Their petition states that the December 14 verdict contained several errors and it relied upon patently incorrect claims made by the government in an unsigned note given in a sealed cover to the court, which is a violation of the principle of natural justice.

They also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had signed an agreement for 36 Rafale jets on April 10, 2015, without any such requirement being given by the Air Force Headquarters and without the approval of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), which are the mandated first steps for any defence procurement.

The Centre had also filed an affidavit seeking dismissal of the review petition after some internal documents of the Defence Ministry related to the Rafale fighter deal came out in a section of the media.

The Centre asserted that the petitioners had procured privileged documents in an "illegal way" to support their review petitions. It told the court that the documents attached by the petitioners are sensitive to national security and relate to war capacity of the combat aircraft.

The top court had reserved the order on their pleas in May, earlier this year.

Tags: rafale deal, supreme court, rafale verdict, indian government, fighter jets, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Kejriwal govt has not dealt with major causes of pollution in their term: Vijay Goel

The DM was seen almost dragging him holding his shirt and asking him if he could make out if anyone in the crowd had a gun. (Photo: Screengrab)

Amethi DM shunted after video of him misbehaving with kin of murder victim goes viral

After an unsuccessful bid two months ago, India may attempt another soft landing on the Moon by next year-end, probably in November, sources in ISRO said on Thursday. (Photo: File)

India may again attempt ‘Chandrayaan-3’ landing on Moon next November

Efforts of the state government to open schools have not borne any fruit as parents continued to keep children at home due to apprehensions about their safety. (Photo: File)

Signs of normalcy: Markets open for longer hours, public transport back on roads in Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Top 5 gaming phones that will seriously up your game

2

Forget Galaxy Note 10; this is the flagship you need to purchase

3

Groundbreaking app puts you in the pilot seat of world’s best spacecrafts

4

Ditch Chrome, Firefox for this 8 million strong privacy-focused web browser

5

Jaw-dropping Motorola Moto Razr foldable phone launched; coming to India really soon

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham