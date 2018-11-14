Watch: Denied more wine, drunk Irish woman abuses Air India crew

The incident, which took place on Saturday, was captured on video. The clip was made accessible on Wednesday.

In the video shot on-board, the passenger can be heard hurling abuses at the crew member and objecting to not being served more wine. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)

Mumbai: An Irish woman traveling in a business class verbally abused Air India crew on-board a London-Mumbai flight after she was allegedly refused more wine.

The woman allegedly manhandled a cabin crew member in an inebriated state, prompting the airline to file a police case, an airline official said.

The incident, which took place on Saturday, was captured on video. The clip was made accessible on Wednesday.

In the video shot on-board, the passenger can be heard hurling abuses at the crew member and objecting to not being served more wine.

The woman passenger can be heard saying, "I'm working for all your people. The f*****g Rohingyas, the f*****g people of all Asia, for you, an international criminal lawyer. Don't get any money for it, by the way. But you can't give me a f*****g glass of wine, is that correct?"

"Calm down, no touching," a crew member is heard saying.

Warning: The video contains strong language.

#WATCH An Irish national on board Air India London-Mumbai flight verbally abuses the crew after she was refused more wine. The incident took place on November 10. (Note: Strong language) pic.twitter.com/bdZWico5Qq — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2018

In another video that has been doing rounds after the incident, she is heard saying, "You treat business class passengers like this? I work for all you f**king people... But you won't give me a glass of wine... You can't give me a wee bottle of wine."

Air India filed an FIR against the passenger and she was taken into custody on landing at London's Heathrow airport, the official said.

"The woman turned unruly as the cabin crew denied her serving more liquor. She hurled abuse and manhandled the crew," the official said.

The cabin crew informed the flight commander about the unruly behaviour of the passenger on board and he instructed the crew not to serve her more drinks, the official said.