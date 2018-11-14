Sri Lankan parl votes against newly-appointed Rajapaksa govt

Speaker ruled that majority of 225-member assembly supported no-confidence motion against Rajapaksa who was made PM on Oct 26.

Sri Lanka's parliament passed a motion of no-confidence in the controversially appointed government of Mahinda Rajapaksa on Wednesday. (Photo: File | AP)

Colombo: Sri Lanka's parliament passed a motion of no-confidence in the controversially appointed government of Mahinda Rajapaksa on Wednesday, a day after the Supreme Court overturned a presidential decree dissolving the legislature.

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya ruled that a majority of the 225-member assembly supported a no-confidence motion against Rajapaksa who was made prime minister on October 26 in place of Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The result does not automatically mean that Wickremesinghe, whose party is the biggest in parliament, has won the constitutional showdown.

President Maithripala Sirisena retains the power to choose the next prime minister.