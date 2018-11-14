The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Nov 14, 2018

India, All India

SC declines to stay entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala

PTI
Published : Nov 14, 2018, 12:24 pm IST
Updated : Nov 14, 2018, 12:24 pm IST

The constitution bench of the Supreme Court will hear the review petition on Sabarimala on January 22.

The Supreme Court on September 28 lifted ban on entry of women between 10-50 years into the Sabarimala temple. (Photo: File)
 The Supreme Court on September 28 lifted ban on entry of women between 10-50 years into the Sabarimala temple. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to stay its September 28 verdict allowing entry of women of all age groups into the Sabarimala temple.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked a lawyer, who was seeking stay on its Sabarimala verdict, to wait till January 22 when the Constitution bench will hear review petitions.

The matter was mentioned by lawyer Mathews J Nedumpara, who has filed the review on behalf of the National Ayyappa Devotees (Women's) Association.

