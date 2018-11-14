SC declines to stay entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala

Wednesday, Nov 14, 2018 | Last Update : 01:59 PM IST
The constitution bench of the Supreme Court will hear the review petition on Sabarimala on January 22.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to stay its September 28 verdict allowing entry of women of all age groups into the Sabarimala temple.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked a lawyer, who was seeking stay on its Sabarimala verdict, to wait till January 22 when the Constitution bench will hear review petitions.
The matter was mentioned by lawyer Mathews J Nedumpara, who has filed the review on behalf of the National Ayyappa Devotees (Women's) Association.