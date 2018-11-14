The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 14, 2018 | Last Update : 09:53 AM IST

India, All India

#MeToo accused actor Alok Nath expelled from top film body CINTAA

PTI/ANI
Published : Nov 14, 2018, 9:17 am IST
Updated : Nov 14, 2018, 9:17 am IST

The statement also added that if Alok Nath fails to appear during the annual general meeting on May 1, he will be permanently expelled.

Alok Nath, 62, was expelled on Tuesday, a month after the actor was accused of rape by writer-producer Vinta Nanda. (Photo: File)
 Alok Nath, 62, was expelled on Tuesday, a month after the actor was accused of rape by writer-producer Vinta Nanda. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Actor Alok Nath, accused in several #MeToo accounts, has been expelled by the Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA) till further notice for not showing up before the committee, news agency ANI has reported.

Alok Nath, 62, was expelled on Tuesday, a month after the actor was accused of rape by writer-producer Vinta Nanda.

He failed to appear before the executive committee on Monday, a CINTAA official told ANI.

Vinta Nanda, best known for the hit '90s TV show 'Tara', had accused Nath of raping her more than once 19 years ago.

In a statement released on Twitter, CINTAA, which has previously sent show-cause notice to Nath, said, "In view of the various allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against Mr Alok Nath, after due diligence and consideration, the Executive Committee of CINTAA has decided to expel him from the Association."

The statement also added that if Alok Nath fails to appear during the annual general meeting on May 1, he will be permanently expelled.

Speaking to ANI, Amit Behl, Senior Joint Secretary CINTAA said, "CINTAA has expelled Alok Nath from its membership till further notice after he failed to respond to CINTAA. He was supposed to appear before its ICC and Executive committee yesterday but he didn't turn up. Now CINTAA has asked him to be present in its annual general meeting on 1st May and if he fails to put his point, he will be permanently expelled from CINTAA."

 

 

When contacted, Nath told news agency PTI he is yet to receive any official communication. "I have not received anything from CINTAA yet," he said.

Besides Nanda, actor Sandhya Mridul, Deepika Amin and other women also accused Nath of harassment and sexual misconduct.

Nath, who has repeatedly denied the claims, has also filed defamation case against Nanda. Nath is famous for shows like 'Buniyaad' and films such as 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!' and 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'.

Tags: alok nath, #metoo, vinta nanda, cine and tv artists association (cintaa)
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra to now release on Christmas 2019

2

Apple’s iPhone XS Max on iOS 12.1 gets Jailbreak

3

Arjun Kapoor, Raj Kumar Gupta wrap India's Most Wanted, actor feels story of the unsung hero needs to be told

4

Chhattisgarh polls: 100-year-old woman casts vote in Dornapal district

5

Martin Sheen missing in Malibu Fire: Son Charlie's tweet helps news crew find his parents

more

Editors' Picks

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

more

ALSO FROMLife

Frome flamingoes playing in Israel, to cheetah triplets born in Germany and cow worship in Nepal or the devastating California wildfires, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Dogs are worshipped to acknowledge their role in providing security during the second day of Tihar festival. (Photos: AP)

It's a dog's world: Nepal celebrates their love for mutts through Tihar festival

Diwali, festival of lights, is celebrated every autumn in northern hemisphere and symbolises spiritual victory of light over darkness. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Let there be light: India gears up to celebrate Diwali

From cat shows, to new born zebra foals, ocelots and capybaras, here are animals who grabbed headlines. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From roast turkey to quiche and cakes, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Halloween is observed in several countries on 31 October, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows' Day. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: The creepy, crawly and scary take to streets celebrating Halloween

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham