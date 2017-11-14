Tejashwi Yadav grilled by ED for nine hrs in Laundering case

The agency had registered a case against the Yadav family and others under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act sometime back.

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday questioned Tejashwi Yadav, former deputy chief minister of Bihar and son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, in connection with its money laundering probe in the railway hotels allotment corruption case.

According to sources, Tejashwi was questioned by the agency sleuths for around nine hours He may be called again for questioning in connection with the case, they added.

This is the second time Tejashwi was questioned by the agency in this case. He was last questioned by the agency on October 10. Since then, Tejashwi skipped four appearances and appeared on Monday as part of a fresh summon, sources said.

The agency had registered a case against the Yadav family and others under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act sometime back. Tejashwi’s mother and former Bihar CM Rabri has skipped the ED summonses at least six times till now. In July, the CBI had registered an FIR and conducted multiple searches on the properties of Lalu Prasad, who is also a former Bihar chief minister, and others.

The CBI FIR alleged that Lalu during his tenure as the railway minister handed over the maintenance of two Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotels to a company in 2006 after receiving a bribe in the form of a prime land in Patna through a “benami” company owned by Sarla Gupta, wife of Prem Chand Gupta, a former Union minister.