

Padmavati row continues: Rajput group vandalises theatre in Kota over screening of trailer

Workers of the Rajput Karni Sena vandalised shops in the Aakash Mall, where the theatre is located.

The protesters barged into the mall from the backdoor and broke the ticket window of the theatre; police have arrested eight people in connection to the incident. (Photo: File)
Jaipur: A Rajput group, which has been demanding a ban on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Padmavati, vandalised a cinema hall in Rajasthan's Kota that was screening its trailer.

Karni Sena vandalised Aakash Mall in Kota protesting Padmavati's trailer being shown at the Cinema Hall in Rajasthan. (NOTE: Strong language)

The protesters barged into the mall from the backdoor and broke the ticket window of the theatre. The police have arrested eight people for the incident.

Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria said, “In a democracy, everyone has right to protest. If they protest democratically, no one will have an objection. If they take law in their hands, then they will be punishable under law.”

The incident on Tuesday comes a day after makers of the film agreed to screen it for those who had doubts about its content once the film was passed by the censor board.

Padmavati, which is scheduled to be released on December 1, features Deepika Padukone in the role of queen Padmavati while Ranveer Singh plays the role of Alauddin Khilji.

The movie has found itself amidst a controversy ever since Bhansali began its shoot and the Karni Sena has been threatening protests and bandhs against it.

In January, Karni Sena protested, manhandled and misbehaved with the crew of 'Padmavati' claiming that Bhansali was distorting historical facts in the movie.

In March as well, some miscreants broke the mirrors in Padmini Mahal (palace) in Chittorgarh Fort where Alauddin Khilji is believed to have seen Rani Padmavati or Padmini. Shri Rajput Karni Sena claims that the mirror was invented years after Padmavati lived and, therefore it is a completely untrue story.

Bhansali has even put out a statement, assuring viewers that there is “no interaction” between the actors playing Alauddin Khilji and Rani Padmavati, respectively.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has written to the Election Commission to postpone the release of ‘Padmavati’ in order to avoid collision with the Gujarat Elections, scheduled for December 9 and 14.

On Sunday, more than one lakh members of the Rajput community had held protests in Gujarat, led by the local chapters of the Karni Sena. The group has vowed that they will not allow the release of the film in half of India.

Tags: padmavati row, vandalism, sanjay leela bhansali, padmavati, rajput karni sena
Location: India

