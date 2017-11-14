The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Nov 14, 2017 | Last Update : 06:44 PM IST

India, All India

Modi, Trump vow for India, US to have 'world's greatest militaries'

PTI
Published : Nov 14, 2017, 5:47 pm IST
Updated : Nov 14, 2017, 5:48 pm IST

The two leaders discussed detailed strategic partnership between US-India and their shared commitment to a free, open Indo-Pacific region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he looked forward to hosting the US delegation to the upcoming Global Entrepreneurship Summit, showcasing innovation and collaboration between the two countries. (Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi)
New Delhi/ Washington/ Manila: President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have pledged that the US and India should have the world's greatest militaries as they discussed bilateral strategic partnership and their shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region, according to the White House.

The two leaders met on Monday on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Manila, the Philippines.

The two leaders discussed the comprehensive strategic partnership between the United States and India and their shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region, the White House said in a statement.

"They pledged to enhance their cooperation as Major Defence Partners, resolving that two of the world's great democracies should also have the world's greatest militaries," it said.

President Trump expressed appreciation that Indian purchases of oil from the United States have surpassed 10 million barrels in recent months, and expressed confidence that stronger energy cooperation will be a geopolitical and economic game changer for both countries.

The first consignment of American crude oil reached India in October and Indian petroleum companies plan to purchase crude oil worth USD 2 billion from the US in the next one year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he looked forward to hosting the US delegation to the upcoming Global Entrepreneurship Summit, showcasing innovation and collaboration between the two countries.

India and the US will co-host the entrepreneurship summit. The American delegation will be led by Trump's daughter Ivanka, who is also his senior advisor.

The talks between Trump and Modi came after officials of India, the US, Japan and Australia held their first meeting to give shape to the much talked about quadrilateral alliance to keep the Indo-Pacific region "free and open".

Giving details of Monday's deliberations, Indian Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar in Manila said Modi and Trump undertook "a broad review of the strategic landscape in Asia" without further elaboration.

Asked whether the formation of India-Australia-the US-Japan quadrilateral was discussed, Jaishankar had said there was a passing mention of it, adding that the meeting of the officials of the four countries was part of diplomacy.

"It was a very expansive discussion," Jaishankar said, adding that Trump also shared his "impression" of his ongoing Asia trip which also took him to Japan and China.

Tags: donald trump, narendra modi, world's greatest militaries, asean summit
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

