J&K: Encounter between security forces, terrorists underway in Kulgam, Awantipora

Kulgam: A gun fight raged between the security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam District, on Tuesday.

Acting on specific information, the Special Operations Group (SOG) Kulgam and 9 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) of the Army cordoned off Nowbug Kund, Qazigund area of Kulgam.

While searches were intensified towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon security forces triggering an encounter.

Another encounter started in the Lam forest area of Tral in the Awantipora district. The Jammu and Kashmir Police and 42 Rashtriya Rifles are retaliating strongly and effectively.

Both encounters are underway.

Further details are awaited.