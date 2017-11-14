The Asian Age | News

3 taken into police custody for murder of RSS worker in Kerala

Nov 14, 2017
Meanwhile, a police official says the car in which the killers had travelled belonged to a CPI(M) worker.

Anandan, 23, was riding a motorcycle when he was attacked with swords and knives, allegedly by CPI(M) workers, who came in a car. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Thrissur: The Kerala Police on Tuesday took three people into custody in connection with the murder of an RSS worker at Nenmeni in the temple town of Guruvayur on Sunday.

Police had identified the three accused and issued lookout notices against them for alleged involvement in the killing of RSS worker Anandan on Monday.

Meanwhile, a police official in Guruvayur on Monday said the car in which the killers had travelled belonged to a CPI(M) worker, whose elder brother Fazil was killed four years ago. Anandan was an accused in that case.

The 23-year-old RSS worker was riding a motorcycle when he was attacked with swords and knives, allegedly by CPI(M) workers, who came in a car.

The RSS worker was cremated on Monday evening.

While the BJP blamed CPI(M) for the murder, the Marxist party in a statement on Sunday denied its role in the incident.

The BJP called for a 'hartal' (strike) on Monday at the temple town of Guruvayur and Manaloor in protest. Shops and businesses downed shutters. Vehicles remained off roads.

The BJP leadership alleged that this was the third murder of BJP/RSS workers in the district since the Pinarayi Vijayan government came to power in May last year.

