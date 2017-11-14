The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Nov 14, 2017 | Last Update : 11:38 AM IST

India, All India

Rajasthan: 2 held for killing man transporting cows, 4 identified

PTI
Published : Nov 14, 2017, 9:40 am IST
Updated : Nov 14, 2017, 9:43 am IST

On Sunday, a man was shot dead by cow vigilantes while transporting cows in Rajasthan's Alwar.

Several members of Meo Muslim community gathered outside Alwar hospital and demanded action against the cow vigilantes responsible for Ummar Khan’s death. (Photo: Asian Age)
Alwar: Two people have been arrested in the Alwar lynching case, wherein a man, while transporting cows, was shot dead by cow vigilantes.

The two arrested cow vigilantes are Ramveer Gurjar and Bhagwan Gurjar.

Four of the accused have been identified.

The Alwar Police confirmed the incident while saying that they will investigate the matter for detailed information.

"We were told there were three people, one of whom was shot dead when they were going with their cows. Neither relatives nor anyone else was there so we'll investigate to know what happened," police officer Anil Benwal told the media.

The incident of cow vigilantism is on its verge in several states across the country.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent a serious message to the cow vigilantes while saying that killing people in the name of cow protection was not acceptable.

Tags: alwar lynching case, alwar man shot dead, transporting cows, cow vigilantes, gau rakshaks
Location: India, Rajasthan, Alwar

