The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Oct 14, 2018 | Last Update : 04:01 PM IST

India, All India

Watch: UP cop shouts ‘thain thain’ to mimic gunshot sound during encounter

ANI
Published : Oct 14, 2018, 3:18 pm IST
Updated : Oct 14, 2018, 3:18 pm IST

The video of the incident, that took place on October 12, has recently surfaced on social media.

A cop of the Uttar Pradesh Police was left with no other option but to mimic the sound of a gunshot after his pistol jammed during an encounter with criminals in Sambhal district.(Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 A cop of the Uttar Pradesh Police was left with no other option but to mimic the sound of a gunshot after his pistol jammed during an encounter with criminals in Sambhal district.(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Lucknow: A cop of the Uttar Pradesh Police was left with no other option but to mimic the sound of a gunshot after his pistol jammed during an encounter with criminals in Sambhal district.

The video of the incident, that took place on October 12, has recently surfaced on social media.

In the video, a police officer can be heard shouting ‘maaro, maaro, ghero ,thain, thain’ with the intention of scaring the criminals.

Speaking about the incident, a senior cop told ANI, “This was due to a technical glitch of the weapon that the officer was carrying, such things are not new and may happen at times. With regard to the cop shouting, it is a tactic to deal with criminals mentally and create pressure on them to surrender.”

During the course of the encounter, one police personnel sustained injuries, while a criminal was also nabbed after being shot. The said criminal was wanted in a number of robbery cases and was carrying an award of Rs 25 thousand on his head.

Tags: up police, encounter, viral video, social media, fake gunshot
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

In a first, Indian-origin visually impaired man to get guide horse in UK

2

Amrita surprised about family being 'unaware' about 'creep' Sajid; Farhan, GF react

3

Mi Home Security Camera 360° 1080p review: Xiaomi’s eye keeps watch 24/7

4

Visually impaired girls perform Garba on song penned by PM Modi

5

Sajid accused of harassment: Sister Farah, cousin Farhan react; Bipasha, Esha open up

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham