Shot by guard, Gurugram judge’s wife succumbs to injuries; son battles for life

Published : Oct 14, 2018, 11:05 am IST
The incident took place around 3:30 pm near Arcadia Market in Sector 49, Gurugram, where the wife and son of the judge had gone shopping.

In the video shared by ANI, the gunman shot the wife first and then the son. He tried to drag him in the car. After shooting, he left them on the road and drove away in the same car. (Photo: ANI | Screengrab)
Gurugram: On Saturday afternoon, a wife and son of a judge were shot by the personal security officer in a busy market in Gurugram. The wife of the judge succumbed to injuries during treatment on Sunday morning, news agency ANI reported. The additional sessions judge Krishan Kant Sharma’s 18-year-old son is still critical.

On his way, the gunman called the judge to say, “I have shot your wife and son”. He made two more calls to tell about the shooting, including his mother, reported NDTV.

Ritu Garg (38) and her 18-year-old son Dhruv were shot by additional sessions judge Krishan Kant’s PSO Mahipal Singh (32). Ritu was hit on the chest.

The gunman, Mahipal Singh, had been posted with the judge for the past two years. He was arrested from Faridabad a little while later.

Police are interrogating Mahipal to determine the reason behind the shooting.

According to the initial investigation, Mahipal seems to suffer from depression and was upset at the “misbehaviour” by the judge’s family.

Mahipal Singh belongs to Mahendragarh in Haryana. His wife is a teacher and he has two children- seven and three years old.

Tags: gurugram shooting, gurugram police
Location: India, Haryana, Gurgaon

