Goa CM Manohar Parrikar discharged from AIIMS, likely to return to Goa

According to sources, he was shifted to ICU briefly after his condition deteriorated Sunday morning. But later, the hospital discharged him.

Parrikar has been undergoing treatment for pancreatic ailment in Delhi's premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences on September 15. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was on Sunday discharged from the AIIMS, where he has been undergoing treatment for pancreatic ailment, and is likely to return to his home state, sources said.

According to sources in the AIIMS, he was, on Sunday morning, shifted to ICU for a while after his condition deteriorated. But sometime back, the administration decided to discharge him, the sources said.

Parrikar (62) was admitted to Delhi's premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on September 15.

"The chief minister is likely to be brought to Goa in a special flight on Sunday from Delhi. The doctors who are treating him at the hospital would certify on Sunday morning whether he is fit to travel back home," the official of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) had said Saturday.

If he returns to Goa, Parrikar will stay at his private residence in Panaji, he added.

On Friday, Parrikar met Goa BJP's core committee members and ministers from coalition partners at AIIMS to discuss ways to ensure his government functions normally during his absence from office due to ill health. However, leaders of the ruling BJP and its allies, who met Parrikar separately, had ruled out any change in leadership in the coastal state.

Parrikar has been ailing since mid-February and has been treated at different hospitals including those in Goa, Mumbai and the US.