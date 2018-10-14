Caught in #MeToo storm, Union Minister MJ Akbar resigns?

Over dozen women journalists have accused Akbar of sexual harassment who worked with him earlier during his days as an editor.

The #MeToo movement has intensified in the country with more women recounting their experiences of sexual harassment in the entertainment and media industry. (Photo: File | PTI)

Mumbai: Union Minister MJ Akbar who arrived in India today morning tendered his resignation via email, and the principal secretary has been marked in the email, according to reports.

Over a dozen women journalists have accused Akbar of sexual harassment who worked with him earlier during his days as an editor.

Read: 'Statement later,' says #MeToo-accused MJ Akbar after landing in Delhi

The sexual harassment charges against MJ Akbar began with a tweet by journalist Priya Ramani on October 8, in which she said that an article she wrote for Vogue India a year ago on her experience was actually about MJ Akbar.

Read: Union Minister and former editor M J Akbar accused of sexual harassment

The #MeToo movement has intensified in the country with more women recounting their experiences of sexual harassment in the entertainment and media industry.