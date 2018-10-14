The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Oct 14, 2018 | Last Update : 12:18 PM IST

India, All India

Caught in #MeToo storm, Union Minister MJ Akbar resigns?

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Oct 14, 2018, 12:02 pm IST
Updated : Oct 14, 2018, 12:10 pm IST

Over dozen women journalists have accused Akbar of sexual harassment who worked with him earlier during his days as an editor.

The #MeToo movement has intensified in the country with more women recounting their experiences of sexual harassment in the entertainment and media industry. (Photo: File | PTI)
 The #MeToo movement has intensified in the country with more women recounting their experiences of sexual harassment in the entertainment and media industry. (Photo: File | PTI)

Mumbai: Union Minister MJ Akbar who arrived in India today morning tendered his resignation via email, and the principal secretary has been marked in the email, according to reports. 

Over a dozen women journalists have accused Akbar of sexual harassment who worked with him earlier during his days as an editor.

Read: 'Statement later,' says #MeToo-accused MJ Akbar after landing in Delhi

The sexual harassment charges against MJ Akbar began with a tweet by journalist Priya Ramani on October 8, in which she said that an article she wrote for Vogue India a year ago on her experience was actually about MJ Akbar.

Read: Union Minister and former editor M J Akbar accused of sexual harassment

The #MeToo movement has intensified in the country with more women recounting their experiences of sexual harassment in the entertainment and media industry.

Tags: mj akbar, #metoo, #metoo india, sexual harassement
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Mi Home Security Camera 360° 1080p review: Xiaomi’s eye keeps watch 24/7

2

Visually impaired girls perform Garba on song penned by PM Modi

3

Sajid accused of harassment: Sister Farah, cousin Farhan react; Bipasha, Esha open up

4

How to know if you were a victim of Facebook’s big data breach

5

Facebook shares details about the cyber attack

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMLife

From pasta to whiskey butter or rich spongy date cakes, here are dishes that will leave you wanting more. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing delectables to drool over

The Nine Emperor Gods Festival is a nine-day Taoist celebration beginning on the eve of 9th lunar month of the Chinese calendar, and is celebrated primarily in Myanmar, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. (Photos: AP)

Thailand celebrates vegetarian fare in Nine Emperor Gods Festival

Photographers share their favourite snaps on Mahalaya as the countdown to Durga Puja begins. (Photos: Orchid Chakravorty, Subhajit Biswas, Ananya Das and Supratim Nandi/ Lead photo: Supratim Nandi))

Durga Puja 2018: India gears up for autumnal festivities

From pizza, to curry, soup and salad, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Delicious food pictures for the hungry souls

Mexico's "lucha libre," a wildly popular mix of sport and entertainment, long featured midgets and dwarves in a deeply demeaning role: they were "mascotas" -- a word that can mean both "mascot" and "pet" -- for full-size wrestlers (Photo: AFP)

Mexico's dwarf wrestlers fight back against mockery to become stars

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Paris fashion week sees heady mix of daring designs

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham